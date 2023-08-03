Downtown parade will usher in San Juan County Fair activities

The San Juan County Fair Parade takes place at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Farmington.

While the San Juan County Fair doesn’t open to the public until early next week, there will still be lots of activities surrounding the event in the days leading up the opening.

The festivities will begin with the San Juan County Fair Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 on Main Street in downtown Farmington. Sherri Ashcroft, a fair volunteer, said the parade typically attracts approximately 40 entries in a variety of divisions, including 4H/FFA, bicycle groups, individual bicycles, clowns and a commercial category. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best entry in each category.

The parade lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m., and Ashcroft said entries will continue to be accepted until Friday afternoon. She said entrants would have to submit an entry form that can be downloaded from the fair website.

Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 will be days of preparation for the fair itself at McGee Park. Entries for indoor competitions such as baking, quilting, fine arts, food preservation and photography will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and Ashcroft said fair staff members would be on hand to help direct those looking to submit entries. Fair vendors also will be setting up that day.

On Sunday, the animals involved in the livestock competitions will be arriving with the judging taking place later that day. Ashcroft noted that the management of that many animals can make conditions at McGee Park congested, so the public is asked to stay away from the fairgrounds that day.

The fair gates open to the public at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 and remain open until 11 p.m. The same schedule remains in effect through Thursday, Aug. 10, while closing time on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 is midnight. The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

In addition to the livestock shows, carnival and dozens of vendors that will be featured, this year’s fair includes several other elements, including a new attraction this year. Ashcroft said a Texas group called the Southwest Southland Dairy Farmers will be holding cow milking demonstrations during the fair, offering tips on milking techniques and explaining the importance of cows to the food industry.

“They’ll talk about what it takes to get milk from cows to the table,” she said.

A popular attraction that will be back this year is giant board games in which children can play oversized versions of checkers, Connect 4 and other games. A hypnosis show featuring the husband-and-wife team of Rich and Marielle Aimes will be performed each night of the fair, while other events such as a salsa contest, the outhouse races and the barnyard Olympics are scattered throughout the week.

Ashcroft said a costume contest featuring goats and pigs would take place, as well. Children who wish to participate can borrow an exhibitor’s goat or pig and dress the animal in a costume that reflects this year’s “Barnyard Mardi Gras” theme.

In addition to several other live music acts scattered throughout the week, three concerts featuring headliners are planned. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, the Boomtown Saints will perform in the open air pavilion on the food midway. Jamie O’Neal will perform there at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, while the Frontmen — Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Time Rushow of Little Texas — take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Admission to all three concerts is free with paid fair admission.

The San Juan County Fair is billed as the largest county fair in New Mexico and attracted upward of 80,000 visitors last year, Ashcroft said.

Fair admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children, with kids 3 and younger admitted free. On several days, free admission will be granted to members of certain groups, including kids, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, seniors and people with special needs, and members of the military.

Visit sanjuancountyfairnm.net for more information.

