Calendar of events for July 27 through Aug. 2

The Connie Mack World Series continues Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197 for ticket information.

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2204 or visit infoway.org.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company production of “Into the Woods” will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Movie Night series at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, will continue at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 with a free screening of “A League of Their Own.” Call 505-772-9663.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, July 28 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Willow Blue continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Friday Night Movies series continues at 8 p.m. Friday, July 28 at the Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena, 9001 Marseille Blvd. in Farmington, with a free screening of “Spirit 2.” Call 505-801-0682.

The Outdoor Movies series continues at 8 p.m. Friday, July 28 in the North Courtyard at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of the Navajo-dubbed version of “Finding Nemo.” Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Full Country performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 in the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Desert Diamond performs at 10 p.m. Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A flea market and craft fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Four Corners Wild Horse Challenge will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena, 9001 Marseille Blvd. in Farmington, with a free screening of “Spirit 2.” Call 440-213-3871.

The Bloomfield Day of Stories will take place from 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield, with storytellers Sarah Malone, Liz Mangual, Valeria Marquez, Karen Ellsbury, Uval Trubitz and Andy Offutt Irwin, and music by the Bob Beck Quartet. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Navajo moccasin-making class with Eliseo Curley will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Museum of Navajo Art and Culture, 301 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Registration is full. Call 505-599-1400.

The San Juan College Summer Concert Band continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

Rhythm Wild will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

Magic Beans and Fallen Walls perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Juan Gotti performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Dino’s Hideaway & Lounge, 405 Country Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Tickets are $25. Call 505-804-8332.

A Barbie and Ken fundraiser featuring raffles, contests and more will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the No Worries Sports Bar & Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Pete Giuliani continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

Guitarist David Boye will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 in the Visitor Center at Chaco Culture National Historic Park off U.S. Highway 550 in Nageezi. Call 505-786-7014.

Nolan James performs at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 30 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 960-7000.

Guitarist David Boye will perform at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31 in the Visitor Center at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Call 505-334-6174.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 31 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

A rock painting session will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

Arise Roots and the Irie perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.