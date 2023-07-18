Economic Development Department numbers offer more good news for San Juan County economy

Economic summaries of all 33 counties in New Mexico produced by a state agency show that San Juan County continues to show several positive indicators, especially in terms of construction activity.

The summaries, released July 12 by the New Mexico Economic Development Department, revealed that 26 of the state’s 33 counties experienced year-over-year increases in matched taxable gross receipts, the leading indicator of consumer spending. MTGR was up 12% across the state in the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 — which consisted of January, February and March — compared to a year earlier.

Government officials say matched taxable gross receipts represent the best data available to illustrate underlying economic activity, as the data collection process matches tax payments with reported receipts for each taxpayer by industry.

Those tax receipts in the construction industry were up 19% in San Juan County — tops in the state, ahead of Bernalillo (15%), Santa Fe (14%) and Doña Ana (10%) counties.

San Juan County’s matched taxable gross receipts were down slightly in the third quarter of FY 2023 (nearly $952 million) compared to the previous quarter (approximately $975 million). But matched taxable gross receipts still were up significantly from a year earlier (approximately $858 million) representing a growth rate of 11%.

The county’s $952 million showing for the third quarter of 2023 also exceeded the average for the past eight quarters, according to the EDD data, which stood at nearly $899 million.

That data was only the latest sign of how well the San Juan County economy has performed lately, a trend acknowledged in May by a handful of local government and academic officials who pointed to the county’s low unemployment rate, the Farmington Metropolitan Statistical Area housing market boom and a sharp increase in gross receipts taxes.

County Manager Mike Stark went so far as to say you would have to go back nearly 15 years to identify a period when the local economy was enjoying more robust economic conditions.

Many of those indicators took a sharp turn upward in FY 2022 in the county, including annual total gross receipts tax collections. According to the EDD data, nearly $50 million in GRT collections were reported in that 12-month period – by far, the highest such number in at least nine years.

But FY 2023 could eclipse that mark. With one quarter left in the fiscal year, San Juan County already was reporting nearly $40 million in total gross receipts tax collections – a figure that exceeded the 12-month totals for six of the nine previous years. And the county has collected more than $12 million a quarter for the last four quarters, so if that trend continues, it will surpass the $50 million mark for the fiscal year.

The only down side to the EDD summary of San Juan County was the number of establishments — defined as a farm, factory or store that produces goods or provides services at a single worksite and is engaged predominately in one type of economic activity — operating locally. That figure declined for the third straight quarter in the third quarter of FY 2023 in the county and is down sharply from the third quarter of 2022, when it peaked.

