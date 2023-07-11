Arts council receives $15,000 AARP grant to fund completion of downtown pocket park

Plans call for the new park to be finished by late summer.

The space will be used for art walk gatherings, celebrations, children's art classes and poetry slams.

The park also includes a large garage with a roll-up door, providing indoor-outdoor space.

Downtown Farmington should see its second pocket park near the end of summer, as the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council has been awarded a $15,000 grant to build the attraction in a small open space behind a Main Street art gallery.

The money was awarded to the arts council in late June by the American Association of Retired Persons New Mexico, one of three Community Challenge grants the organization presented in the state, with the other two going to groups in Alamogordo and Las Cruces. The grants are designed to facilitate the implementation of quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older, according to a news release.

“We’re very pleased with it,” said Flo Trujillo, the president of the arts council. “One of the things we wanted to do is enhance the pocket parks in downtown.”

Joseph P. Sanchez, the state director of AARP New Mexico, said the grants will serve a variety of purposes.

“AARP New Mexico is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life and while these projects are relatively small, they can have a big impact on their communities, improving things like safety and revitalizing areas,” he stated in the news release.

The Farmington money will be used to finish a pocket park being established by Karen Ellsbury and Patrick Hazen, the owners of the HEart Gallery at 307 W. Main St. and the larger building that includes their gallery and a handful of other businesses. There is a long, narrow open space behind the gallery off an alley behind their building that they long have envisioned being an ideal site for a small park, and this is the second grant that has been awarded for that purpose for the space.

In 2019, the New Mexico Resiliency Alliance and New Mexico Main Street awarded Farmington Downtown $3,500 to build a large, wooden deck in the space and install overhead lighting. Those improvements were made, and the space occasionally has been used for special events since then, although it has not been finished the way Ellsbury and Hazen envisioned.

With the $15,000 grant, those finishing touches can now be added, Ellsbury said. Plans call for building two covered pergolas on the site, constructing a children’s art section with an outdoor sink, installing pavers and hiring an artist to create a Navajo code talker mural on one of the walls.

Trujillo said plans call for the park to be finished by late summer. The two pergola kits already have been delivered and are awaiting construction, but Ellsbury said various other materials that are being stored in the space need to be removed before the work can begin.

Trujillo envisions the space being used often and for a variety of purposes. She said the shaded pergolas, which will feature misters, will keep it cool during the heat of the summer, while the space’s southern exposure and protection from north winds likely will make it cozy most other months of the year.

“I’m hoping it can be a year-round thing,” she said, explaining that special events could be held there during the quarterly downtown art walks presented by the arts council, along with other events, such as a literary celebration she is planning for September and a veterans celebration scheduled to take place in November on Veterans Day.

Ellsbury said she and Hazen have discussed presenting poetry slams, children’s art classes and karaoke nights in the park.

Ellsbury and Hazen have considerable experience in that area, as they created the HeArt Space, a pocket park behind their former gallery, Studio 116, at 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. That space features a large stage and a small stage, a mural, a pergola, planters, and tables and chairs. It has been used as the site for concerts, the San Juan Jazz Society’s weekly jazz jams, fundraisers and other special events.

The new space is not as big as the HeArt Space, but it does have a feature that park does not -- access to a large garage with a roll-up door. Ellsbury said she and Hazen plan on emptying the garage and using it as additional space for the pocket park that is protected from the elements.

“It would be an indoor-outdoor space,” Trujillo said. “They’ve talked about having tea or coffee things in there or painting parties. There are so many things they can use it for.”

Eventually, Ellsbury said, she and Hazen would like to install an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible restroom in the garage. But funding is not yet available for that, she said.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.