Farmington officials remind public city allows only certain types of fireworks

FARMINGTON — With fireworks having gone on sale earlier this week in San Juan County, Farmington officials are reminding residents that only certain types are legal to possess or use within the city limits.

These type of fireworks are not allowed in Farmington

City ordinances prohibit the use or possession of all aerial and ground-audible fireworks, according to a news release. Violators can be fined up to $500 and imprisoned for up to 90 days.

According to the city’s website, the list of prohibited fireworks in Farmington includes aerial devices, aerial spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, Roman candles, shells, stick-type rockets, ground-audible devices, chasers and firecrackers.

These types of fireworks are allowed in Farmington

The list of fireworks that are allowed includes ground and hand-held devices, sparkling and smoke devices, cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, ground spinners, illuminating torches, toy smoke devices and wheels that are stationary or have a small radius.

By state law, local jurisdictions are limited in the kinds of fireworks they can prohibit. Anyone who wishes to report the illegal use of aerial fireworks in Farmington is asked to call 505-334-6622.

San Juan County has not banned fireworks

The San Juan County Commission has not enacted any additional fireworks restrictions this year, but several restrictions remain in place, according to county spokesman Devin Neeley. Fireworks bought in unincorporated parts of the county can only be used legally in those unincorporated locations. Fireworks bought inside city limits may be used in those cities and in the unincorporated parts of the county. Fireworks purchased in the county are not legal in any city limits.

Neeley said San Juan County Fire & Rescue personnel are inspecting fireworks stands in the unincorporated parts of the county to make sure they are selling legal fireworks.

What about Red Flag days?

With above-average temperatures and breezy to high winds expected this week in San Juan County, fire danger has risen considerably in recent days. Neeley said critical conditions are forecast for Friday and Saturday, when 10 to 15 hours of single-digit relative humidity is expected to be widespread over the western part of the state.

Because of those conditions, open burning will only be allowed from 7 a.m. to noon on days when conditions allow for safe burning, Neeley said. That includes the burning of cropland, fields, rangeland, debris burning, slash piles, prescribed burning and weed burning.

Fire pits, charcoal grills, and wood and gas stoves located within yards associated with a residence or the premises of a business are exempt.

If a Red Flag warning is issued, all open burning will be prohibited, Neeley said.

The restrictions will be enforced in unincorporated areas of the county, the City of Bloomfield and the Town of Kirtland.

San Juan County officials have said the north parking lot at McGee Park once again has been made available this year as a place where fireworks users can set off their fireworks safely and legally. The lot at the corner of U.S. Highway 64 and County 5500 is open from dusk until 11 p.m. daily through July 9.

Fireworks users are asked to clean up after themselves and be courteous and respectful of others. They also are asked to bring water and a fire extinguisher.

A statewide order prohibits the use of exploding targets and fireworks on all Bureau of Land Management lands in New Mexico on a year-round basis.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.