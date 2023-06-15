New public sculpture program puts art on a pedestal in downtown Farmington

Farmington's "Art in the Heart" program features nine sculptures displayed throughout the downtown district.

The program was inspired by a similar project that was initiated 20 years ago in Grand Junction, Colorado.

All of the pieces are for sale, with the city retaining a 25% commission on any potential transaction.

FARMINGTON — When Santa Fe sculptor Jack Bordnick heard the City of Farmington was initiating a public art program and was asking artists to submit work for the project, he knew immediately which of his pieces he wanted to be included in his application.

Bordnick had created a series of abstract, forged steel human silhouettes called “Wired,” part of which was nearing the end of a two-year display at a museum in Kansas City, Missouri. The timing was perfect, Bordnick thought, as that exhibition was scheduled to close just weeks before the Farmington project was scheduled to open.

Sure enough, Farmington officials liked the “Wired” submissions, as well, and they quickly reached an agreement with Bordnick to have the pieces included in the city’s first outdoor sculpture exhibition, dubbed “Art in the Heart,” which is positioned at various sites throughout downtown after opening in May. Bordnick began making shipping arrangements for his work.

But at the last minute, the plan fell apart. Officials at the Kansas City museum liked the “Wired” pieces so much, they decided to purchase them. That was great news for Bordick, but it did leave him in a predicament — what to do about his commitment to Farmington?

“I said, ‘Can you give me a little bit more time? Those pieces are going to be sold, but I can make three other sculptures,’” he said. “They agreed to it.”

A little more than a month later, Bordnick had made good on his promise, delivering three additional pieces in his “Wired” series to Farmington for inclusion in the exhibition. The pieces are now positioned on pedestals in front of The Dusty Attic at 111 W. Main Street.

Bordick’s work is displayed with that of several other artists from New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona as part of a program that Farmington officials envision becoming a permanent part of the downtown scene. The idea, according to Karen Lupton, economic development specialist for the City of Farmington and Main Street coordinator, is to display this work through March 2024, then bring in a new group of sculptures next spring. Every spring, the old work would be replaced with pieces by new artists.

The current group features eight pieces with one more due to arrive by the end of the month, Lupton said. The city has not purchased the pieces — rather, they are all on loan from the artists who created them, and each of the pieces is for sale. If any interested buyers emerge, Lupton said, the city will handle the transaction on behalf of the artist and retain a 25% commission, she said.

“Art in the Heart” is one of the final touches on the city’s Complete Streets project, a $12 million investment by the city that saw the downtown streetscape modernized and upgraded three years ago. The sculptures are scattered from one end of Main Street to the other throughout the district, and they have been placed on attractive, locally sourced stone pedestals.

Lupton said the pedestals are made from moss rock, quartzite and sandstone, and were obtained from Great Western Stone in Farmington. Lupton said the city has spent a little more than $2,800 on the pedestals so far, and she said the plan calls for reusing them for the additional sculptures in the future.

The entire budget for the program is $50,000, which is what the Farmington City Council allocated for the project when it voted to create it in August 2022. In addition to the money for the pedestals, Lupton said the city has spent an additional $7,000 on travel stipends for the artists to bring the work to Farmington.

The idea for “Art in the Heart” came from nearby Grand Junction, Colorado, Lupton said, explaining that that city has had a successful outdoor sculpture program in place for approximately 20 years.

“It’s very established,” she said, noting that Grand Junction has displayed approximately 800 sculptures over that time, usually featuring 20 pieces a year.

Texas artist David Hickman was chosen as the juror for the project, and it became his job to sift through the works that were submitted and select those he deemed worthy of inclusion. Lupton said nearly a dozen artists from the Four Corners states applied for the program, and nine were chosen to be part of the inaugural exhibition — including Hickman’s “Savor the Moment,” a colorful hummingbird sculpture.

Sculptor Yenny Cocq’s bronze piece “Caress — Family of 4” is scheduled to arrive in late June for placement at 201 W. Main St. and complete the exhibition. Lupton said none of the pieces have sold yet, but that’s hardly surprising, given how little time they have been on display. She said she hopes there will be some expressions of interest from buyers as downtown visitors become more familiar with the work, especially on the part of the local businesses.

Lupton said there is a possibility the city also will acquire some of the pieces, noting that the plaza at the Farmington Civic Center and the planned new park adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park both would make excellent sites for such work.

Bordnick said he appreciated the flexibility Lupton showed in allowing him to replace the original “Wired” pieces with other pieces. He said the “Wired” sculptures he wound up sending to Farmington are new and have never been displayed elsewhere, giving San Juan County residents the first chance to see them.

Referring to the abstract nature of his work, Bordick described some of his pieces as “a little far out.” But he laughed when he related his son’s reaction after Bordick shared with him images of some of his most recent work.

“He said, ‘Dad, I think you lost it,’” Bordick said, chuckling, then explaining that he took the remark as a compliment, not a criticism.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to lose it to find it again,” he said.

Visit fmtn.org/sculptures to read more about the program.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

