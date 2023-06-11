Several sites in San Juan County part of state's Summer Food Program

FARMINGTON — Dozens of locations across San Juan County are serving free meals for young people up to 18 years of age this summer through the state’s Summer Food Program.

The program, which is administered through the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s Family Nutrition Bureau and the New Mexico Public Education Department, is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The meals are provided at more than 700 locations throughout the state, with most sites serving breakfast and lunch, and some serving dinner, according to a news release from the two agencies.

The meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis and are available to all children, the release states. No registration or enrollment is required.

The meals will be offered several days a week mostly through July 30, though some programs are shorter or longer.

Elizabeth Groginsky, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department secretary, said the program provides a stable and predictable source of meals for families during the summer.

“With hundreds of sites all over the state, we encourage New Mexico families to seek out a program nearby to access free, ready-to-eat meals for your children,” she stated in the news release.

New Mexico Education Secretary Arsenio Romero said making sure that the state’s children’s have why they need to achieve success on a year-round basis is a priority for those in the public education sector.

“Ensuring access to free, healthy meals all summer long is paramount among that charge,” he stated in the news release. “We are glad to partner with our colleagues at ECECD in delivering meals to our children.”

To see a full list of Summer Food Programs sites, visit summerfoodnm.org or call 1-800-328-2665.

Summer Food Program sites in San Juan County

Beclabito Day School, Clifford Wrad Drive off U.S. Highway 64 in Beclabito offers breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Career Prep High School in Shiprock offers breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Tse Bit Ai Middle School in Shiprock offers breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Shiprock Office of Diné Youth in Shiprock offers breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Shiprock High School in Shiprock offers breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Eva B. Stokely Elementary School in Shiprock offers breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Sanostee Day School in Sanostee offers lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Newcomb High School in Newcomb offers breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Nageezi, 11553 U.S. Highway 550, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Brethren in Christ Mission, 35 County Road 7585 north of Nageezi, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle School, 35 County Road 7585 north of Nageezi, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Hanaadlli/Huerfano Youth Center, 536 County Road 7150 between Bloomfield and Nageezi, offers lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kirtland Middle School, 538 County Road 6100 in Kirtland, offers breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Kirtland Central High School, 550 County Road 6100 in Kirtland, offers breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Kirtland Youth Association, 39 County Road 6500 in Kirtland, offers breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Kirtland Elementary School, 30 County Road 6446 in Kirtland, offers breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mesa Alta Junior High School, 329 N. Bergin Lane in Bloomfield, offers breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Salmon Park, 301 N. 5th St. in Bloomfield, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Central Primary School, 310 W. Sycamore Ave. in Bloomfield, offers breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Bloomfield High School Swimming Pool, 520 N. 1st St. in Bloomfield, offers lunch from 11:30f a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield, offers 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Bloomfield Boys & Girls Clubs, 701 S. 2nd St. in Bloomfield, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Charlie Y. Brown High School, 924 S. Bloomfield Blvd. in Bloomfield, offers breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

The San Juan Mobile Home Park, 305 N. Light Plant Road in Aztec, offers breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through Aug. 10.

Florence Park, 1201 Morris Drive in Aztec, offers lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Minium Park, 200 N. Park Ave. in Aztec, offers lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Aztec High School, 500 E. Chaco in Aztec, offers breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through June 30.

The Aztec Boys & Girls Clubs, 311 S. Ash St. in Aztec, offer breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through Aug. 10.

Park Avenue Elementary School, 507 S. Park Ave. in Aztec, offers breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through June 30.

The Aztec First Baptist Church, 700 Navajo Ave. in Aztec, offers breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through Aug. 10.

Lee Acres Park, off County Road 5500 between Farmington and Bloomfield, offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tibbetts Middle School, 3500 Twin Peaks Blvd. in Farmington, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 4 except for June 19 and July 3-4.

Country Club Elementary School, 5300 Foothills Drive in Farmington, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 4 except for June 19 and July 3-4.

Hermosa Middle School, 1500 E. 25th St. in Farmington, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 4 except for June 19 and July 3-4.

Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington, offers lunch Monday through Friday except for June 19 and July 3-4.

The Farmington Boys & Girls Clubs, 1925 Positive Way in Farmington, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 10 except for June 19 and July 3-4.

Animas Elementary School, 1612 Hutton Ave. in Farmington, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 4 except for June 19 and July 3-4.

The Farmington Municipal School District Central Kitchen, 305 N. Court Ave. in Farmington, offers breakfast from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 4 except for June 19 and July 3-4.

Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington, offers lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 4 except for June 19 and July 3-4.

Esperanza Elementary School, 4501 Wildflower Drive in Farmington, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday through Friday except for June 19 and July 3-4.

Bluffview Elementary School, 1204 Camino Real in Farmington, offers breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday through Friday through Aug. 4 except for June 19 and July 3-4.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.