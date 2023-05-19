LOCAL

Piedra Vista High School graduates feted in rousing commencement ceremony

Mike Easterling
Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Graduation week in Farmington continued Thursday, May 18 at Hutchison Stadium on the Farmington High School campus.

There were 330 Piedra Vista High School seniors who took part in their commencement ceremony.

After the members of the Class of 2023 filed onto the field, the PV Chamber Choir began the proceedings with a performance of the national anthem.

The class salutatorian, Khyler Burns, welcomed the crowd and the platform guests. Next, valedictorian Addysen Boognl addressed the class.

Principal Kelly Thur then presented the class before every graduate got their moment in the spotlight and walked across the stage to receive their diploma.

