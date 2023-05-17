Farmington High School gives sendoff to nearly 400 graduates at Hutchison Stadium

FARMINGTON — Nearly 400 seniors took a walk across the stage to receive a diploma at Hutchison Stadium on the Farmington High School campus Tuesday, May 16 as the school celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2023.

All in all, the class totaled 373 students. The guest speaker for the event was Timothy Kienitz, the principal at FHS from 2012 through 2021 who now serves as the head of school at the Piñon Hills Academy in Farmington. Trey Jones delivered the salutatorian address, and Cannon Hilton presented the valedictorian address.

Students from the FHS music department performed the national anthem, while the school’s Junior ROTC corps served as the honor guard.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.