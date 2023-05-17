LOCAL

Farmington High School gives sendoff to nearly 400 graduates at Hutchison Stadium

Mike Easterling
Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Nearly 400 seniors took a walk across the stage to receive a diploma at Hutchison Stadium on the Farmington High School campus Tuesday, May 16 as the school celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2023.

Members of the Farmington High School Class of 2023 await their turn to join the processional during the school's graduation ceremony at Hutchison Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

All in all, the class totaled 373 students. The guest speaker for the event was Timothy Kienitz, the principal at FHS from 2012 through 2021 who now serves as the head of school at the Piñon Hills Academy in Farmington. Trey Jones delivered the salutatorian address, and Cannon Hilton presented the valedictorian address.

Two members of the Class of 2023 at Farmington High School gaze up into the packed grandstand at Hutchison Stadium during their graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 16.

Students from the FHS music department performed the national anthem, while the school’s Junior ROTC corps served as the honor guard.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e. 