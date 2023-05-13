Nearly 2,000 students graduate with diploma or certificate from San Juan College

FARMINGTON — Thousands of family members, friends and onlookers crowded into Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus on Saturday, May 13 to watch as members of the school’s Class of 2023 made their way across the stage to accept a diploma or certificate.

All were rewarded with near-perfect weather — not too warm, not too chilly and only a slight breeze — for the ceremony, which honored nearly 2,000 students who have earned an associate degree or certificate from the college, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from New Mexico Highlands University’s San Juan Center or the University of New Mexico’s Farmington Center.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett served as the keynote speaker for the event, while Angelica Castillo was the student speaker. Before the graduates were presented with their diploma or certificate, Laura Black, director and associate professor of the college’s veterinary technology program, was presented with the Allison Faculty Excellence Award by Gayle Dean of the San Juan College Foundation.

