Officials say releases from Navajo Dam ramping up quickly in days ahead

FARMINGTON — Here comes the water.

The flow of the San Juan River was expected to increase significantly through San Juan County this weekend as officials at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the operators of the dam at Lake Navajo, began releasing more water through the structure.

The release was scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Friday, May 1, going from 500 to 700 cubic feet per second, and increase steadily to 2,000 cfs by 2 p.m. Monday, May 15. Officials said the release was planned to help begin moving sediment ahead of the spring peak release and to slow the rise of water in Navajo Lake, where the level is more than 28 feet higher than it was nearly a year ago and more than 38 feet higher than it was on Feb. 26, when the lake reached its seasonal low point.

In a May 10 news release, the Bureau of Reclamation said the spring peak release is still scheduled to begin at the end of next week, although agency officials noted that plan is dependent on on-the-ground conditions and weather. A May 11 San Juan County email noted that release could reach 5,000 cfs.

On May 7, the water level at Navajo Lake was nearly 6,055 feet above sea level On May 12, 2022, that figure was 6,027 feet above sea level. The lake is considered nearly 73% full, placing it in stark contrast to other reservoirs around the Southwest, including Lake Powell and Lake Mead on the Colorado River, which were only 25% and 30% full, respectively, on May 8.

County officials are urging river users and those who live near the water to exercise caution. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management is posting updates about the river’s status on its Facebook page, and OEM officials are monitoring the situation closely.

“It’s important to note that water managers will maintain a very high level in the reservoir, currently over 70% full with a lot of water yet to come down from the mountains, but releases are preferred because they can be controlled,” states a message on the OEM Facebook page. “Once the water reaches the spillway, there is no way to control how much water is coming out of the lake.”

The number for San Juan County’s River Information Hotline is 505-334-7700.

The county also has established three sites where residents can access bags and sand for free to help mitigate damage from rising water. Those are at the old Pepsi building at 326 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec, Valley Fire Station 1 at 4105 U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland and at La Plata Fire Station 2 at 679 N.M. Highway 170 in La Plata.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNOTEL website that monitors the snow-water equivalent of the snowpack in the mountains of Colorado, the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan rivers basin in southwest Colorado was at 194% of normal on May 12, the highest figure among the eight basins in that state.

