Graduation ceremonies planned for schools across San Juan County over next few weeks

FARMINGTON — Commencement exercises for colleges and high schools across San Juan County will be taking place throughout May.

Here is a list of those events in chronological order.

San Juan College High School

6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

San Juan College

9 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in the Learning Commons Plaza on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

Shiprock Northwest High School

10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in the courtyard at the high school on Piñon Drive in Shiprock.

Farmington High School

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Hutchison Stadium on the FHS campus, 2200 N. Sunset Ave. in Farmington.

Rocinante High School

6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington.

Piedra Vista High School

7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Hutchison Stadium on the FHS campus, 2200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington.

Bloomfield High School and Charlie Y. Brown Alternative High School

7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Bobcat Stadium on the BHS campus, 520 N. 1st St. in Bloomfield.

Aztec High School

7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Fred Cook Stadium, 455 N. Light Plant Road in Aztec.

Career Prep High School

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center off U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock.

Vista Nueva High School

6 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

More:San Juan Regional Medical Center nurse earns statewide honor

Shiprock High School

7 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the high school off U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock.

Newcomb High School

7 p.m. Friday, May 26 on the football field at the high school in Newcomb.

Kirtland Central High School

10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at Broncos Stadium on the KCHS campus, 550 County Road 6100 in Kirtland.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Other are reading: