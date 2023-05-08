San Juan County Commission will convene for special meeting to discuss proposed budget

County Manager Mike Stark says revenues in many sectors are up, including property taxes, and oil and gas.

FARMINGTON — The interim budget that San Juan County commissioners will consider during a special meeting this week looks a lot like last year’s budget, although it is considerably larger than the one they adopted last spring.

County Manager Mike Stark said the proposed budget that commissioners will see at the meeting adds up to more than $173 million — significantly more than the $153 million budget commissioners approved in June 2022 for Fiscal Year 2023.

“That’s about a 13% increase year over year,” Stark said.

But, he noted, because of budget adjustments that were made throughout the year, that same FY 2023 budget wound up standing at $166 million, leaving the proposed FY 2024 budget only slightly higher than that figure.

Some of those budget adjustments are made because of unanticipated expenses, Stark said, but most of them come in the form of grants the county receives for specific projects, usually from state and federal sources. The county does not include those grant monies its budget until it actually receives an award, Stark said, explaining that was the case for FY 2023 and likely will be the case for FY 2024.

In many ways, the FY 2024 interim budget illustrates the strength of the local economy, Stark said.

“Revenues have been trending in a very positive direction for us,” he said, noting the vitality of the oil and gas sector, especially in comparison to 2019 and 2020, when energy industries were at a low ebb in San Juan County.

Stark recalled the county had no rigs operating during that time.

“Those were the two worst years in the 100-year history of the (San Juan) basin,” he said.

Now, there are three drilling rigs and 32 workover rigs operating here, Stark said.

The county also is seeing increased property tax revenues, which is largely a function of rapidly rising home prices in the Farmington area, he said.

“When home values go up, by default, property taxes will increase,” he said.

Additionally, revenues from gross receipts taxes are up by more than 20%, Stark said.

“That’s been very positive, and it’s showing our economy is maintaining a strong level,” he said.

GRT revenues have been buoyed the last two years by the funds generated from Internet sales, Stark said, noting those taxes were not captured previously. Although county residents may be paying more money as consumers than they were before Internet transactions were taxed, he said that seems to be a more popular way of supporting county government than increases in property taxes, which often draw significant complaints.

Those rising revenue streams once again have allowed the county to continue to shore up its cash reserves, Stark said. While the state requires local governments to maintain a cash reserve balance of at least 25%, the county’s cash reserves reached 46% in FY 2023, while the FY 2024 interim budget will push that number beyond 50%.

“So we’re over 25% of the required amount,” he said.

All of those figures combine paint a portrait of robust economic activity in the county, Stark said — a situation far removed from the one that presented itself just a few years ago.

“PreCOVID, there were a lot of worries about where things were headed,” he said, explaining that as the county’s traditional economic pillars faltered and the San Juan Generating Station was headed for closure, there was concern about whether others would arise to pick up the slack. “The answer is, they have.”

One area that has not proven to be a major source of income for the county has been excise taxes from the sale of cannabis-related products. Stark said that while the county is home to numerous cannabis-growing operations, it has only a handful of cannabis retailers, and that meant the county saw only approximately $11,000 in tax revenue from those retailers in the first nine months of FY 2023. Most cannabis retailers in the county are located within the Farmington city limits, he said.

As was the case last year, much of the new revenue that has been generated in the county this year is being earmarked for public safety and for raises for county employees.

Stark said more than 50% of county expenditures are targeted for public safety, a reflection of the wishes expressed by county residents in a long-range plan that was completed a few years ago. More than 50 of all expenditures in the county budget are related to public safety, he said, with the San Juan County Adult Detention Center ($19 million) and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office ($15.8 million) leading the way.

For the third year in a row, the interim budget includes pay raises for county employees. Stark said the document calls for an across-the-board, 1% cost-of-living pay increase, as well as 3% merit-based increases for a total increase of 4%. In fiscal years 2022 and 2023, county employees received 3% increases, which Stark argued at the time were long overdue.

“We’re starting to get to a good spot,” Stark said of the latest round of proposed increases, explaining how a recent compensation study the county conducted showed the salaries it pays have become much more competitive of late.

Commissioners will not take action on the interim budget until their May 23 meeting, giving them two weeks to make any adjustments they deem necessary. The budget they approve then will be sent to state officials for their approval.

The commission then must approve a final version of the budget this summer before the start of the new fiscal year.

Commissioners will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 in the commission chambers in the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

