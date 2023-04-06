Charity 5K and 10K event coming up on Saturday

The 11th annual Sassy Tortoise and Hare benefit run is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Orchard Park in downtown Farmington.

In addition to the 10K and 5K races, there will be a also a fun run and a 1-mile stroller roll event.

Proceeds from the event benefit services for survivors of sexual assault in the community and surrounding areas, in particular to the Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Organizers from last year's event estimated that more than $11,000 was raised which included more than 60 runners from across the region. The hope is to raise more than $20,000 from this weekend's festivities, which will include live music and food trucks.

Participants can pick up race packets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the SAS offices, located at 622 West Main St., Suite F, and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Registration fees are $25 for the 1-mile stroller roll, $35 for the 5k run or walk and $45 for the 10k run.

