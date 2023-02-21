Luján convenes Aztec roundtable discussion to solicit farm bill input

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said the federal farm bill is reauthorized every five years.

He said simple tweaks to the measure could have an enormous impact on how the programs are administered.

“This is a part of policy making that rarely gets coverage but is critically important,” he said.

AZTEC — As Congress prepares to begin deliberations on the reauthorization of the federal farm bill, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján met with several stakeholders from San Juan County’s agricultural community Feb. 20 to gather their input on what the measure should include.

The roundtable discussion took place in the Aztec City Commission Chambers and included Shiprock farmer Duane “Chili” Yazzie, who was representing Native farmers through the nonprofit organization Kiss the Ground Inc.; Nanette Pinckney, the CEO of the Economic Council Helping Others Inc., which operates a Farmington food bank; Bonnie Hopkins-Byer, Katrina Uptain, Rick Griffiths, Augusta Ahlm and Kevin Lombard of the New Mexico State University San Juan County Extension Office; Pauline Pao, the coordinator of the Northwest New Mexico Growers Market Alliance; and Marie Johnson, the student nutrition program coordinator for the Farmington Municipal School District.

Luján, D-New Mexico, opened the discussion by explaining that the federal farm bill is reauthorized every five years, and roundtable sessions like the one he was leading offered an opportunity to add much-needed new programs to the legislation. He noted that simple tweaks to the measure — sometimes consisting of as little as a change in punctuation — could have an enormous impact on how the programs are administered.

“This is a part of policy making that rarely gets coverage but is critically important,” he said.

Each of the roundtable participants spoke for a few minutes on issues of concern to them, but it was the final presentation by Johnson that had everyone around the table nodding their head in agreement or voicing affirmation. Johnson spoke about the need for the reauthorized bill to include a strong component of agriculture education for children as part of a concerted effort to attract more young people to farming.

“We need to make it cool again,” she said, describing how farming is an option that few young people even consider anymore. “It’s no longer sexy, so they’re no longer interested in that.”

Johnson said the lack of young farmers is not just a problem the United States faces. It’s a global crisis, and it has dire implications, she said, adding that the world is on a “Mad Max” trajectory if something doesn’t change.

Yazzie delivered an equally impassioned presentation, explaining how many Native people retain an “intrinsic, intimate” relationship with the Earth.

“We demonstrate that through our Earth-friendly ways of agriculture,” he said.

Nevertheless, the lack of access to fresh, nutritious food that many residents of the Navajo Nation face is a crisis in itself, he said, explaining that only 13 fully stocked supermarkets operate on the more than 27,000 square miles of the reservation. He said hundreds of convenience stores sell junk food that contributes enormously to the diabetes and obesity problems that are prevalent on the Navajo Nation.

Meanwhile, other Navajo children have nothing at all to eat, he said. Yazzie cited recent figures indicating that one in six New Mexico children don’t get enough to eat, but that percentage is even higher on the Navajo Nation, where one in four children regularly go hungry.

“Our desire, our commitment to address that need is very strong,” he said.

Yazzie said Navajo farmers have a huge role to play in addressing food insecurity, but they are not coming close to meeting their potential. He said only 15% to 20% of riverfront land that could be farmed in the area where his organization operates is in agricultural production.

Pinckney, whose organization works to provide food, and rent and utility assistance for needy families, expressed some frustration over the lack of eligibility uniformity for federal programs designed to help feed the hungry. She said a difference in income of as little as $50 a month can make the same family eligible for one program and ineligible for another.

“That seems to hurt some families quite a bit when they can’t get more food,” she said.

In regard to eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — formerly known as food stamps — Pinckney said the federal government doesn’t count unearned income — from Social Security, for instance — the same way it does earned income, and that leaves other needy families out in the cold.

“It seems like there’s a bit of a disconnect about how all those programs work together,” she said.

Hopkins-Byer focused her presentation on the extension office’s role of doing whatever it can to remove hurdles for local farmers in terms of increasing their production and getting their products to market.

“Our biggest role is dot connectors,” she said.

She noted that extension offices around the state are funded almost equally by the farm bill, county governments and the state government, and that they have been a part of New Mexico for more than 100 years.

“My goal is just to keep farmers farming,” she said. “There are farmers who fall through the gaps.”

Hopkins-Byer emphasized that it was not her role to advise Lujan or any lawmaker on the specifics of policy making. But she noted that many of the programs included in the farm bill typically are designed to operate at a level that doesn’t apply to the small farmers with whom she works.

“There’s a big gap for small, local farmers who don’t qualify for those programs,” she said.

Hopkins-Byer also expressed some of the same concerns later voiced by Johnson about how difficult it is these days to attract new people to farming. She cited statistics showing that the average age of a farmer in New Mexico is almost 70.

“New farmer training is up there at the top of my list,” she said, explaining what provisions she would like to see in the reauthorized farm bill.

There is also a significant disconnect between the food people eat and where it comes from, she said. That point later was driven home by Johnson, who said that while most kids love french fries, many of them have no idea they come from potatoes.

The extension office’s Ahlm said the world agriculture itself is a good reminder of the deep connection between food and society, especially in New Mexico.

“Our food is our culture,” she said. “I try to keep that in the back of my mind when speaking about food systems.”

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.