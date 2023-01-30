San Juan County Commission will consider property tax rebate measure at meeting

A public hearing will be held on the issue during the commission meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the County Administration Building.

Deputy county manager Jim Cox will deliver a presentation on the subject, then citizens will be invited to share their thoughts on the topic.

A public hearing will be held on the issue during the commission meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Deputy County Manager Jim Cox will deliver a presentation on the subject, then citizens will be invited to share their thoughts on the topic.

County spokesman Devin Neeley said county officials recently were made aware of a state statute that allows counties to offer the rebate to low-income residents. But any county that adopts the measure, he said, is required to reimburse the state government for its share of the rebate amount.

Neeley said the statute has been on the books for several years, but only two of the 33 counties in the state — Santa Fe County and Los Alamos counties — have made the tax rebate available to their citizens.

County staff members have been crunching numbers to try to determine what kind of impact such a rebate might have on San Juan County’s financial situation if it were adopted, but Neeley said coming up with precise figures is problematic.

The rebate does not apply to those who rent property or homeowners who are still paying a mortgage, he said. The rebate only applies to those who pay property taxes and make less than $24,000 a year. A single taxpayer would receive a $175 rebate, while a couple would receive $350.

“And we don’t know how much everybody makes to see how many people are eligible,” he said, explaining that any estimate county officials make would not be scientific.

The impact also would depend on how many eligible property owners apply for the rebate, he said.

San Juan County officials have received an estimate from the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department that shows the impact of such an ordinance in San Juan County likely would range from $528,000 to $4.2 million. The low end of that estimate, he said, is based on the supposition that only 25% of eligible property owners would apply for the rebate.

State tax officials also supplied San Juan County officials with figures that reveal how big an impact the rebates have had on Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties over the last three years. The numbers reflect the total tax liability those counties faced as a result of adopting such a measure — both the amount sent back to taxpayers, and the amount the counties sent to the state to make up for its share that was refunded to taxpayers.

The amount of the rebates in Santa Fe County, which had a population of more than 155,000 people in 2021, was $519,000 in 2019, $482,000 in 2020 and $404,000 in 2021.

The impact on Los Alamos County, which was home to more than 19,000 people in 2021, was $15,000 in 2019, $14,000 in 2020 and $9,000 in 2021.

In terms of comparing household income, San Juan County would appear to face a much different situation than either of those counties. San Juan County ranked ninth in the state in median household income in 2021, according to U.S. Census data, at more than $47,000 a year, while Santa Fe was fifth with a median household income of more than $60,000. Los Alamos County, home to Los Alamos National Laboratory, had far and away the top median household income in the state at more than $119,000 in 2021.

Neeley also noted the decline in rebate totals for Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties over the last three years.

“They seem to be reducing, and I don’t know why that is,” he said.

Neeley said estimates show that a little more than 17,000 people in San Juan County — which was home to approximately 121,000 people in 2021 — might meet the income requirements for the rebate.

