McGee Park reopens for fireworks fans to safely celebrate until July 10

Mike Easterling

Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — San Juan County officials once again have made the McGee Park parking lot available for the next three weeks to encourage residents to light their fireworks in a safe location.

The parking lot at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 5500 will be open to fireworks enthusiasts until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, according to a news release. Users may light fireworks in the parking lot safely and legally in a time when they have been prohibited in unincorporated areas of the county covered wholly or in part by timber, brush, grass, grain or other flammable vegetation.

According to the news release, fireworks may be used only on barren or paved ground with a water source readily available.

Those who take advantage of the parking lot to light their fireworks are asked to clean up after themselves by using the receptacles that are provided to dispose of their used fireworks. San Juan County Fire & Rescue recommends that fireworks users bring water to drown spent fireworks and a fire extinguisher.

Alcohol is prohibited in the parking lot.

Fireworks went on sale in the county on June 20. On May 4, the San Juan County Commission voted to ban the sale of certain types of fireworks, including aerial spinners, bottle rockets, helicopters and missiles because of abnormally dry conditions.

County officials have described the restrictions passed by the commission as the strictest fireworks prohibitions allowed by state law. They say local governments are not allowed to totally ban fireworks and that such a move would require a change to state law.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.