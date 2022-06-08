Calendar of events

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 9, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes more than two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Lonestar performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $22 and $28. They can be purchased online at fmtn.org/shows, at the Civic Center box office or by phone at 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Jose Villareal performs at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, in Orchard Plaza in downtown Farmington as part of the TGIF series. Free.

The Race 2 Educate begins at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Piedra Vista High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event is organized by the Foundation for Education Excellence with proceeds benefiting the Farmington Municipal School District. Registration is $75 as teams run, walk or bike continuously for a 24-hour period.

Kodi Grant performs at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Daniel Cravens and the Meanderings perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, as part of the Cottonwood Concert Series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

The Best Brass of Summer will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

Red Shadow performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A Day at the Lake with the Farmington Police Department takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Farmington Lake, 8020 E. Main St. The event features a full day of family-friendly activities. Free. Call 505-599-1053.

Bowl for Kids Sake, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Juan County, takes place from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Bowlero Lanes, 3704 E. Main St. in Farmington. Registration is $500 per team. Call 505-326-1508.

Gabe Lucero performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Zia Chicks perform as part of the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

The improv comedy group Hold the Pickles! performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Auditions for the Theater Ensemble Arts production of "Treasure Island" will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12 and 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the TEA Scene Shop, 818 W. Arrington Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2839.

The Classics Combo continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Minimum Park, 200 N. Park Ave. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422

The San Juan County Quilt Guild will meet Tuesday, June 14, at the Farmington Civic Center at 9:30 a.m. The SJQG Saturday meeting for those who can’t attend during the week will be at Piedra Vista High School on Saturday June 18, at 9:30 a.m. Follow the signs to find the meeting room.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, June 15, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Snacks will be provided, and the winners receive a prize. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-2204.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

