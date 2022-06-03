Makers Market opens new season in downtown Farmington with full house of vendors

FARMINGTON — Flo Trujillo, the president of the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council, had just finished explaining how the first Makers Market of the season on June 2 in Orchard Plaza had attracted three youth vendors when a mother with four children approached her.

The woman's daughter, a 10-year-old girl named Emery Schrog, was hoping to set up a table and begin selling her handmade bracelets, jewelry and dishes. Trujillo grinned and directed the group to the only open space left at the plaza and told them she'd be over shortly to make sure they had what they needed.

"I guess that makes four (youth vendors)," she said.

The idea of attracting younger sellers to the market was a priority this year for Trujillo, who organizes the weekly event that is held every Thursday from June through September. She not only was able to cross that goal off her list on June 2, but Schrog's arrival meant that every vendor space at the market had been claimed, another victory for Trujillo.

"It's nice to learn about being an entrepreneur," she said of the younger vendors. "They're the ones who are going to be the future of the market."

The market features locally grown produce, baked goods, arts and crafts, clothing, leather goods and other items. During the first market of each month, it also will feature the mobile kitchen from the Harvest Food Hub and live music by saxophonist Mark Smith, who performed June 2 under the pavilion at the south end of the plaza.

Among the other vendors at the event was Danni Andrew, who was selling skirts, tie-dye T-shirts and artwork. Andrew said she was a regular at the market last year, and while business had been slow for her during the first hour of the market on June 2, she had found time to support the other vendors at the event.

Andrew was sporting a new straw hat she had bought from another seller to protect her face from the sun that was blazing under a clear blue sky. She also was eyeing the offerings at a taco truck parked on Orchard Avenue, explaining that she hadn't yet had lunch.

Artist Michael Darmody was taking part in the market for the first time since the event's first year back in 2018. He was selling a selection of art prints and T-shirts.

"Just curious people, that's about it," he said, describing the reception he was getting. "No biters yet, but it's still early. We'll see."

Trujillo said she was pleased by the diversity of the vendors who were participating in the season opener, along with the number of them.

"We hope to grow every week," she said. "We really count on the community to come down and support local artists."

The market had begun at 3 p.m., and traffic was a little slow for the first 90 minutes. But as the workday ended and downtown office workers began to leave work, the number of visitors increased noticeably.

"They really popping in right now," Trujillo said.

Anyone interested in taking part in the market as a vendor can register online at https://nwnmac.org or in person at the market.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.