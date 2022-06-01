Calendar of events

A stop-motion storytelling activity will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 2, at the Aztec Public Library, 319 S. Ash St., as part of the ongoing "We Are Water" exhibition. Free. Call 505-334-7657.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 2, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Youth and Children's Yard Sale takes place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the First Baptist Church of Kirtland, 17 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-330-4466.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, for the "Through the Looking Glass … " art exhibition opening at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The exhibition remains on display through June 24 features the work of students enrolled in the college's Encore program. Free. Call 505-566-3464.

Mark Smith performs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The First Fridays Market takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. The event includes live music, vendors and craft beer and pizza. Free.

The Stillwater Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Summer Reading Kickoff Rodeo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The event includes music, a mechanical bull and the chance to sign up for the summer reading program. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

The Fire Truck Pull will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The double-elimination competition features teams of 10 to 12 people pulling fire trucks. It also features food trucks and Law Enforcement Torch Run merchandise. All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics New Mexico. There is a $500 donation to LETR per team. Call 505-801-7648.

The painted pianos season opens from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the 550 Brewing Taproom in Aztec, 119 E. Chuska St. The event includes live music by Robyn Woodard, Hoyle Osborne and Halana Ward, as well as food vendors. Free.

The Lip Sync Battle takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Registration is $15. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-436-2657.

The Summer Terrace Concert Series returns at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, with a performance by Willow Blue at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Dark Sky performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. Free.

The Knights Who Say Nil perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10. Call 505-326-2337.

Dave Mensch performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The Assortment continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The summer reading program kicks off from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at the Aztec Public Library, 319 S. Ash St. The event features water activities, games and more. Free. Call 505-334-7657.

The Showcase on Dustin music series continues at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, with performances by Trio Pacifico and Classy Brass at the First Presbyterian Church, 865 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Gordon Glass Sponsor Circle. Call 505-2159246.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Action Team will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, in Room 5020 at the Quality Center for Business, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-326-7602.

"The Animas and San Juan Watersheds Conference: Collaborations, Perspectives and Science Across the Watersheds" begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington and continues through June 9. Visit nmwrri.nmsu.edu to register.

The summer reading program at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St., will present a speaker talking about oceans at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8. Free.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, June 8, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Historical Society will hold a general meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the Banquet Room at the Farmington Civic Center with Steve Cormier performing ranch and open range ballads. Everyone is welcome.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.