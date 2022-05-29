Five-week class for aspiring women entrepreneurs offered through WESST

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free, five-week class beginning in early June will offer aspiring women entrepreneurs the chance to learn the fundamentals of starting a business.

The in-person course, which is being offered through the WESST Farmington Women's Business Center, will begin on Wednesday, June 8 and continue through July 6. Classes are held in three-hour sessions each Wednesday, beginning at 9 a.m.

The class is computer based, and students will need to have basic computer skills to complete the course, according to a news release. The course features both classroom and lab time.

Participants will learn the basics of planning, pricing, marketing, management, accounting, risk management, finding funding, setting goals and more.

Classes will be held in Room 5003 of the Quality Center for Business at San Juan College, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington.

To register for the class, visit https://bit.ly3yxyzWo. Call 505-566-0107 for more information.

