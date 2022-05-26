Arts council planning plein air painting contest on Saturday at Riverfest

FARMINGTON — Professional and aspiring artists alike will have the chance to compete for cash prizes this weekend when the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council presents its plein air painting art contest during the Riverfest celebration along the banks of the Animas River.

Artists are encouraged to set up an easel at the festival on the morning of Saturday, May 28 and paint a scene along the river, according to Flo Trujillo, president of the arts council. Participants should bring their finished work to the arts council tent at River Reach Terrace no later than noon, where the work will be displayed until 3:30 p.m., with members of the public voting on the winners in three categories.

The winner of the People's Choice Award, which will be presented in the adult category, will receive a $100 cash prize from the River Reach Foundation, Trujillo said. The arts council will present a $50 cash award to the winner of the young adults category for artists ages 14 through 20 and a $20 cash award to a young artist age 8 through 13.

Trujillo said the contest drew 15 participants in 2019 during the most recent Riverfest, but she is hoping for more this year as the festival returns after a two-year absence.

"I think people are really looking forward to getting out," she said.

The winners will be announced at 4 p.m. at the River Reach Terrace stage.

Artists who wish to put the work they create during the event up for silent auction at the arts council tent may do so, Trujillo said, and they will retain all of the proceeds generated from the sale. All the art must be picked up by 5 p.m. Saturday.

The arts council also will be holding a raffle for a picnic basket filled with art supplies on Saturday at the tent, Trujillo said.

For more information about the contest, call Trujillo at 505-320-0615.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.