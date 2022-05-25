Calendar of events

An active violence emergency response training session presented by VTAC LLC will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279 to register.

The Business After Hours program presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Manchester Agency of Farmers Insurance, 800 E. 30th St., Suite B, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Healing Field flag display presented by the San Juan East Rotary Club will be featured all day Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington, 1825 Positive Way. Free. Call 505-860-3843.

The Riverfest Kickoff party takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the River Reach Terrace in Berg Park off San Juan Boulevard in Farmington. The event features live music by Majik Ham and Tim Sullivan, art and a beer and wine garden. VIP tickets are $25. Call 505-716-4405.

The Main Street Music Festival takes place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features live music by Stillwater, Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze and the JT Band, food trucks and a beer garden. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children younger than $12. Call 505-360-5032.

Deion Hayes performs at 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Sara Morgan performs at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/events, in advance at the San Juan College bookstore at the door the night of the concert.

"The Red Velvet Cake War" will be presented by Theater Ensemble Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Spotlight Theater at Farmington High School, 2200 N. Sunset Ave. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at https://theater-ensemble-arts.square.site/ or at the door. Call 505-326-2839.

100 Year Flood performs at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Tico Time River Resort, ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Call 970-903-0681.

DJ Kaztro performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Riverfest Fun Run takes place at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Animas Park parking area featuring 10k and 5k runs, and a 2-mile walk. Registration closes at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27. Call 505-599-1184 to register.

Riverfest takes place Saturday, May 28, through Sunday, May 29, in Berg and Animas parks in Farmington. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event includes live music, art, crafts, vendors, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, children's activities, whitewater rafting and more. Free. Call 505-716-4405 or visit riverfestnewmexico.com.

Corey Allison performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Rambler Taproom, 5100 E. Main St., Suite 109, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Silhouettes perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1148.

Escape the Badlands performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Tico Time River Resort ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Call 970-903-0681.

The Isidoro Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Rockin' Horse Band continues the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, June 1, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A kickoff celebration for the summer reading program at the Bloomfield Public Library will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at 333 S. 1st St. The event includes outdoor water games, booths, face painting and prizes. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.