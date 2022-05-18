Calendar of events

A reggae music festival will be held Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22, at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Headliners include Black Uhuru and Collie Buddz. Visit ticotimeresort.com or call 970-903-0681 for ticket information.

The Frazier Carnival returns to McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22. Hours are 6-9 p.m. May 19, 6-11 p.m. May 20, 3 to 11 p.m. May 21 and 3-10 p.m. May 22. Call 480-251-9548.

The Texas Hippie Coalition with Gravel, Dirty Coveralls and Leviathan Axe, performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are available at holdmyticket.com or at McCain Mobile Audio, 505-324-8419.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

An opening reception for a new show by photographer Elisa Bird takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Feat of Clay gallery, 107 S. Main Ave. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-4335.

Joel Racheff performs at 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Live band karaoke with Jose Villareal takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chaska St. in Aztec. No cover.

"The Red Velvet Cake War" will be presented by Theater Ensemble Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at the Spotlight Theater at Farmington High School, 2200 N. Sunset Ave. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at https://theater-ensemble-arts.square.site/ or at the door. The production continues May 27-29. Call 505-326-2839.

Sim Balky performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Zero Mile Fun Run, a fundraiser for KSJE-FM will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, in the graduation plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. Call 505-566-3517.

Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington, with Miss Joan reading stories for toddlers. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

The Moto Xtreme Circus takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the McGee Park Coliseum, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for children. Call 941-870-7444.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The San Juan Chorale will perform Edwin Wilmington's "Jubilate! An Ancient-Future Mass" at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Riverstone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Call 505-325-7232.

Artrageous performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows. Call 505-599-1148.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Carnival of the Animals Family Concert will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Henderson Performing Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5. Call 505-326-3311.

The Zia Chicks continue the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The 100% Community San Juan County project will hold a public meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Everyone is welcome, and Zoom connections can be requested by emailing 100sjcnm@gmail.com.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, May 25, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.