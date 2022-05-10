Aztec Museum summer concert series kicks off second season this weekend

The monthly series will take place on the second Friday of each month through September in the Pioneer Village next to the Aztec Museum.

FARMINGTON — This is the second year in a row that Hoyle Osborne has put together a summer concert series at the Aztec Museum, and he approaches the task with an eye toward providing listeners something they won't hear at other such events.

"There's room for each of us to do something different," Osborne said of his philosophy. "That's what makes the world go around. I try to have music in the Pioneer Village that fits right in the context and that has some historic flavor to it."

The monthly series, which begins this weekend with a performance by Osborne and Jane Voss, will take place on the second Friday of each month through September in the Pioneer Village next to the Aztec Museum at 125 N. Main Ave. in downtown Aztec. The entrance to the village is on the west side off Park Avenue, and Hoyle said the audience's experience will be enhanced this year because of improvements to the concert grounds.

"It's a very comfortable space," he said, explaining that the site features a shed with a metal roof where antique farm equipment normally is stored. A stage has been added to create better sight lines.

"That means the audience is in the shade and is a little bit protected from the wind," said Osborne, who initiated the series with Debbie Klein, an Aztec Museum board member. "It's very cozy and friendly."

The series, which is funded in large part by a grant from the Connie Gotsch Arts Foundation, features a variety of musical styles with Best Brass of Summer on June 10, the Badly Bent on July 8, Lone Piñon on Aug. 12 and the Village Band on Sept. 9.

Best Brass of Summer consists of 11 professional brass players from New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona who perform the music of John Philip Sousa, Scott Joplin, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and others. The Badly Bent is a Durango, Colorado-based bluegrass outfit that recently released its third CD, "Too Late to Care," while Lone Piñon is a string band that performs traditional music from New Mexico. The Village Band wraps up the series with a concert of ragtime and other vintage dance music designed to evoke small-town bands and theater orchestras of the early 20th century.

The series was initiated last year and generated a good response, Osborne said.

"It was terrific," he said. "Last summer, we were still being very cautious about COVID safety, so everyone who felt like they needed little bit of elbow room could find it."

But that didn't stop people from turning out, he said, adding that the series typically drew audiences of 75 to 100 people.

Osborne and Voss will kick off this year's series at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13. Osborne noted this year marks Voss' 50th year as a performer, and she is celebrating the occasion by taking a retrospective approach to her material.

"She's selecting songs from all parts of her career with lots of different styles – blues, country and vaudeville," he said, adding that the list also will include many of the duo's original tunes.

Osborne said a theme that runs through the pair's work is the idea that all of us are always connected to the folks we have known and loved.

"In the last couple of years, we've missed traveling to festivals and seeing our friends from around the country," he said. "And, of course, there are some treasured friends we'll never get to be with again because they've passed on. Several of Jane's best-loved songs celebrate friendships."

