Calendar of events

A salsa contest will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Aztec Senior-Community Center, 101 S. Park Ave., to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Call 757-663-0222.

Author Anne Hillerman will discuss her latest novel, "The Sacred Bridge," during a presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Classics Combo, featuring Rich and Sarah Canfield, and Sallyanne Bachman, will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Tequila's Mexican Restaurant, 601 E. Broadway Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-327-6900.

The Zia Chicks perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jokers Wild performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Navajo Lake Competitive Trail Ride, presented by the San Juan Valley Trail Riders, takes place Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 8, just south of the Navajo Lake Dam. Call 505-419-8870 to register.

An opening reception for the "Burnt Offering" art exhibition featuring the work of Don Ellis, Matthew Bahe and John Surprenant will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3464.

Ryan Woodard performs at 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The San Juan College Symphonic Band performs with featured soloist Alexander Olivas at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at the San Juan College bookstore or at the door. They also can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/events. Call 505-566-3386.

The AstroFriday series at the San Juan College Planetarium continues at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, with a presentation of the program "Sunstruck." Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis, but no one will be admitted after either program has begun. A free public stargaze with telescopes will follow the second program in the courtyard outside the Planetarium. Call 505-566-3361.

Grupo Legado performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The All Nations Community Powwow takes place at the soccer fields at San Juan College at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7, on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes dancing and a drum contest. Free.

The "Broadway for Brunch" fundraiser presented by the Caliente Community Choir will be held Saturday, May 7, in the Commons at Piedra Vista High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. Seatings are available at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 if purchased from a member or $16 if purchased online at calientechoir.org. Call 505-215-1725.

The Mother-Daughter Tea Party will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes a tea party, crafts and treats. Tickets are sold out. Call 505-566-2480.

The Four Corners 5k Walk for the Wolves will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Orchard Park, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event raises money for the 4 Corners Wolf Dog Rescue Sanctuary Inc. Registration is $20. Call 505-258-4213.

A Mother's Day Weekend Arts and Crafts Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

Author Angel Wolfe will be signing copies of her new book "Naughty Angel's Bedtime Stories" at noon Saturday, May 7, at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-327-4647.

Gordon Peck performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Al Hurricane Jr. performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Mother's Day Spring Fling Festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. The event features live music by Bob Hemenger from noon to 2 and the Ben Gibson Duo from 2 to 5 p.m., as well as artisans' booths, children's activities and food trucks. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The Four Corners Oil and Gas Conference runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12, at the McGee Park Fairgrounds, 431 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event includes presentations on technology, and environmental, safety and regulatory updates. Free. Call 505-330-0271.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, May 11, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

