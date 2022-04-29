Employer roundtable discussion, job fair planned next week at McGee Park

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON A pair of events related to the San Juan County job market will be held next week at the McGee Park Convention Center.

The first event will be an employer roundtable discussion planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on "Navigating Workforce Challenges." It will feature Ricky Serna, Raquel Gomez and Adam Dodge, all from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, as well as representatives of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department and the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Those officials will be discussing internship programs, on-the-job training programs and tax incentives available for those who hire people with barriers for employment, as well as business services training programs designed to help companies grow and retain employees.

A question-and-answer session will follow the roundtable discussion. Food and other refreshments will be available.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP by calling Amy Carlson at 505-566-4266 or emailing amy.carlson@state.nm.us.

A job fair for those seeking employment will be held at the same location the next day. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be presented by the New Mexico Workforce Connection, the state's official online portal to virtual job matching services, employment resources and the unemployment tax and claims system.

Employers from nearly 100 businesses throughout the Four Corners area will be conducting interviews on the spot, and applicants can receive help with resumes, job searches and online applications.

Call 505-566-4212 for more information.

The convention center is located at 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.