Calendar of events

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Much Ado About Nothing." Visitors are invited to bring a take-out dinner, watch the movie and take part in a discussion of the film and the play. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1276.

Barryn Vaughan, performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue, will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, April 29, near the Cultural Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. More than 700 tree seedlings of varieties ranging from pecan to English, burr, shumard, gamble and white oak will be given away on a first-come, first served basis.

A house painting party will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday April 30 at the new Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity home at 33 County Road 3319 in Aztec. Visit tresrioshabitat.com to sign up.

The Farmington High School Jazz Band will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The San Juan College Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Henderson Performing Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased in advance at the San Juan College bookstore or at the door on the night of the performance. Local music students are admitted free by presenting a student ID and providing the name of their music teacher and school. Call 505-566-3465.

Grupo Ritmo performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1205.

Lightning Rock will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at the Wooden Nickel Bar, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Sensory Play Day in the Park presented by Hearts for Autism Four Corners will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at the south shelter at Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington. The event features games, sensory activities, vendors and booths. Free. Call 505-592-7991.

Dia de los Niños, or Children's Day, will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at the Learning Commons Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The free family event features games, prizes, face painting, child safety seat inspections, ventriloquist Kevin Boekhoff, food and exhibitors ranging from the Farmington Public Library, the Bloomfield Public Library, the Farmington Fire Department and the Sycamore Park Community Center to Blue Print Studios, the San Juan College Kids Kollege, the E3 Children's Museum and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington. Visit sanjuancollege.edu/diadelosnino or call 505-566-3873.

The Bark in the Park and Doggie Dash will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter near Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The event features a 2-mile run/walk, vendors and food. Register for the Doggie Dash at fmtn.org/WebTrac or call 505-599-1184. Proceeds will benefit the animal shelter.

Author Scott Graham will sign copies of his new mystery novel "Canyonland Carnage" from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd., as part of a celebration of National Independent Bookstore Day. Call 505-327-4647.

The Downtown Farmington Historical Walk takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, starting from the Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St. The event features a tour of 10 historic sites in the downtown district and re-enactors clad in period outfits, as well as live music, an antique car show and refreshments. Tickets are $15 at Howard's Cleaners and Artifacts. Proceeds benefit Rio del Sol Kiwanis programs. Call 317-850-2841.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Art Fusion Autism Fundraiser will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. The event features a silent auction, raffles and live art collaborations by local artists. Proceeds benefit Elevate the Spectrum. Call 505-326-2337.

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $24 and $28 at the box office or online at fmtn.org/shows. Call 505-599-1148.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Action Team meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Farmington business owners, residents and representatives of organizations are invited to participate. Call 505-326-7602.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The San Juan County Job Fair featuring several local businesses will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the McGee Park Convention Center, 41 County Road 55668 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Employers will be conducting interviews on the spot. Call 505-566-4212.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, May 4, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

