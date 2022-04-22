San Juan County places restrictions on open burn times

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Continued dry conditions have led San Juan County Fire & Rescue officials to place restrictions on the times when open burning is allowed in the county.

Fire officials issued a news release April 21 advising residents of the change. As of April 23, open burning will be allowed in the county only until noon and only on days when weather conditions are safe for such activity.

The change will remain in effect until further notice, according to the news release.

More:Officials say San Juan County likely in for another active fire season

The restrictions are in effect for unincorporated areas of San Juan County, the city of Bloomfield and the town of Kirtland.

Residents can sign up to receive the county's daily burn recommendation by visiting sjcounty.net/burn. The recommendation can be issued by email or text message. The daily burn recommendation also will be posted on the fire department's Facebook page.

Residents can call 505-334-1180 to request a burn permit on weekdays and 505-334-6622 to get one on weekends and holidays. According to the news release, the permits are issued only for residents who are burning vegetation.

If a permit is issued, the fire must be extinguished by noon and must be kept at least 50 feet from any structures. Residents also are required to keep water nearby.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.