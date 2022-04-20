Calendar of events

The Bloomfield Public Library Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 21, to discuss author Jodi Picoult's "Plain Truth" at the library at 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The 38th annual Land of Enchantment Indoor and Outdoor Car Show, presented by the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders, will take place all day Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event features 27 categories of automobiles, live entertainment and concessions. Free. Call 505-609-3547.

Live horse racing returns at 2:15 p.m. Friday, April 22, and continues through May 29 at SunRay Park and Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1200.

Mark Smith performs at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The San Juan College African Drumming Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults or $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased in advance at the college bookstore or at the door the night of the event. Call 505-566-3386.

Timmy Tunes Karaoke will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Aztec VFW Post, 201 S. Park Ave. Call 505-493-8524.

Joker's Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Chokecherry Canyon Spring Cleanup takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Chokecherry Canyon at the Brown Springs Campground, 2.7 miles north of Pinon Hills Boulevard on Glade Road. Lunch, trash bags and refreshments will be provided for volunteers. Call 505-686-3831.

The Tse Alnaozti'i Chapter of the Navajo Nation will present a free community cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Tse Alnaozti'i Chapter house. Trash bags will be available at the chapter house. No tires or chemicals will be accepted, but appliances will be.

An Earth Day Community Cleanup event will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Sheep Springs Chapter house on the Navajo Nation. Lunch and incentives will be provided to all volunteers.

An Earth Day Walk/Run takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The cost is one can of food for the ECHO Food Bank.

A yard sale takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Aztec VFW Post, 201 S. Park Ave. Call 505-493-8524.

An Earth Day celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Visitors will have the chance to create art from recycled materials, learn about curbside recycling, take a guided trail walk, learn about a Xeriscape garden and try other activities with the nature center staff and volunteers from the parks department. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Signal 99 performs Saturday, April 23, at the Three Rivers Tap and Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in Farmington, with special guests SHU, PLooM and Flowmatic. Cover is $5. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call 505-325-6605.

A sneak peek tour of Three Rivers Estates Senior Living and Memory Care will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at 981 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-325-9859.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A presentation and Q&A session by Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, in Room 9012 of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-566-3378.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, April 27, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A 1-mile walk and candlelight vigil in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Northern Navajo Medical Center Healing Garden in Shiprock. The event will feature speakers from the Navajo Nation Police Department and the Navajo Nation Council. Call 505-368-6300.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.