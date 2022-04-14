Applications being accepted for San Juan College on-campus housing. Here's what to know.

FARMINGTON — Students who are enrolled full time at San Juan College are eligible to apply for a spot this fall in the school's new on-campus student housing facility.

The more than 37,000-square-foot building is due to open in August in time for the fall semester, according to a news release. It is located at the corner of Sunrise Parkway and Education Drive, a site that was chosen by college officials because of its proximity to the Health and Human Performance Center, and hiking and biking trails.

The three-story building features two- and four-bedroom units, and will offer several amenities for residents, including a commons area, kitchens and TV/study areas on each floor. There is also an outdoor activities space.

A total of 150 beds are available. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours to be eligible to apply.

College officials broke ground on the project in February 2021 with the Jaynes Corporation serving as the construction manager. The cost of the project was estimated then at more than $10.5 million.

“On-campus housing at SJC is going to transform our campus and experiences for students,” Deborah Chalmers, dean of students, stated in the news release. “Many relationships are built in the residence hall at 1 a.m. over burnt popcorn, while watching the latest hit TV show or studying for a difficult class. Students will be surrounded by others going through similar experiences and providing support for one another. The housing and residence life staff will be available to help students navigate through obstacles in life and to be there to celebrate their victories. I am so excited to see the success of each of the students living on campus.”

College officials have said they hope the presence of 150 residential students on campus will lead to increased attendance at campus events, including concerts, plays and art openings.

The process of getting the on-campus housing facility built was years in the making, with the college conducting five marketing and feasibility studies over the last several years that examined the idea. The last three of those studies — conducted in 2015, 2017 and 2018 — produced highly favorable results, college officials have said, and that helped push the project over the finish line.

Visit sanjuancollege.edu/housing or email housing@sanjuancollege.edu for more information about the application process.

