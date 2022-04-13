Calendar of events

An NC3 National Signing Day ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14, on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, as first-time college freshmen thinking about pursuing a career or technical education program at the college sign letters of intent. Visit sanjuancollege.edu/signingday for more information.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Wilder Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/events, or in person at the San Juan College bookstore or at the door.

Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, a slapstick comedy dog show, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $12 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows or 505-599-1148.

A Teen Twilight Egg Hunt takes place at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Tickets are $5. Register online at fmtn.org/WebTrac and the "Cultural & Special Events" header. Call 505-599-1184.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce takes place at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15, at the Manchester Agency Farmers Insurance location at 800 E. 30th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The Easter Eggstravaganza takes place at 9 a.m. Friday, April 15, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes food vendors and games, a dance contest and an egg scramble. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

The African Drumming Ensemble performs at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Call 505-566-3430.

DJ Kaztro performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1205.

The Disc'n All Day Disc Golf Tournament will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the San Juan College and Lions Wilderness Park disc golf courses. The tournament is a PDGA-sanctioned C-tier trophy event for amateur divisions. Registration is $35. Call 505-354-0065.

Cub Scout Day will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Scouts will have the chance to enjoy a short walk through the park and a talk with nature center staff members to learn about the trees and wildlife around the center. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Historical Society will hold a ceremony marking the unveiling of its latest historical marker at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, on the west side of U.S. Highway 550 just south of Aztec at the site of the first commercial gas well in San Juan County. Jason Sandel will serve as the keynote speaker. Free.

Comedy Night featuring comics Ron Morey and Spyder Jones will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets for the show and dinner are $25. Call 505-566-1205.

Liz Callaway performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows or 505-599-1148.

The Full Country Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1205.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-8315.

Craft Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the multipurpose room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants are invited to help the staff craft a book nook. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2204.

"Kings, Queens, Coronations and Crowns," the spring concert by the Caliente Community Choir and the San Juan College Concert Choir, will be performed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door. Call 505-486-4188.

The Doo-Wah Riders perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows or 505-599-1148.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Lunch & Learn session presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the San Juan College Quality Center for Business, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event features Stuart Hensley, the COO at the Sunstate Technology Group. Free. RSVP at 505-325-0279.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, April 20, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Twistello performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Apache St. in Farmington. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Call 505-436-2657.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

