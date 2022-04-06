Calendar of events

Dr. Marc Dziak delivers a virtual presentation on "Immigrant Identity and Perception in American Literature" at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 7, as part of the San Juan College One Book, One Community program. Free. Visit https://sanjuancollege-edu.zoom.us/j/96894466236 to join the presentation.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Home Expo takes place from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features builders, remodelers, landscapers, interior designers and more. Admission is $2 for everyone age 12 and older. Proceeds support the Children's Hope Foundation. Call 505-320-6361.

A Party in the Courtyard presented by the Campus Activities Board will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, in the courtyard outside the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes free hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones, along with games and music.

An opening reception for the Student Art Exhibition will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the art gallery in the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show remains on display throughout April. Call 505-566-3464.

Mark Smith performs at 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Registration is $5 at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the "Cultural & Special Events" header. Call 505-599-1184.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The program includes a showing of the NASA video "Flight to the Moon: LRO and LCROSS Revisted." Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. A stargazing session with telescopes will take place in the courtyard at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361 or check out the San Juan College Planetarium Facebook page.

"The Spirit Coalescent," a show featuring original music, spoken word, dance and multimedia visual art, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1148.

The Lightning Rock Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The City of Farmington Free Dumpster Weekend takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, at Berg Park at the corner of Scott Avenue and San Juan Boulevard. City residents are invited to dispose of large household trash items and yard trimmings for free. Cement or bricks and commercial loads will not be accepted. Call 505-599-1426.

The Trees, Weeds and Wildflowers Walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants will walk approximately 1 mile through Animas and Berg parks while learning about some of the traditional uses of the plants they will see. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The San Juan Symphony wraps up its season with a performance of its "Pride and Passion" program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online by visiting sanjuansymphony.org/events.

A day trip to Spider Rock at Canyon de Chelly National Park will leave at 8 a.m. Monday, April 11, from the Farmington Indian Center, 100 E. Elm St. Tickets are $30 and include transportation. Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, sunscreen and comfortable shoes. Call 505-599-1524 to reserve a spot.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

"The British Invasion," a live musical revenue that features British rock 'n' roll of the 1960s, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $24 and $28 at fmtn.org/shows or 505-599-1148.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, April 13, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Four Corners Professionals Networking Social will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The event is presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and serves as an opportunity for local professionals and entrepreneurs to connect. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

A community Easter egg hunt presented by the Shiprock High School Student Council takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Shiprock High School practice field. Parking is available on the east side parking lot, and participants are asked to wear a mask. The free event includes booths, activities and vendors.

The San Juan County Historical Society will hold a general meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the Banquet Room at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The guest speaker will be T. Greg Merrion, who will deliver a presentation on the history of the oil and gas industry in the San Juan Basin. Free. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

