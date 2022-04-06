Free Dumpster Weekend offered by City of Farmington at Berg Park

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Farmington residents who are looking to do a little spring cleaning will have the chance to get rid of household trash for free this weekend the City of Farmington Dumpster Weekend takes place at Berg Park.

During the event, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, city residents are encouraged to bring large, household trash items and yard trimmings to the park at the corner of Scott Avenue and San Juan Boulevard for free disposal.

Yard trimmings and waste, cardboard, scrap metal, nonhazardous trash, dried paint, refrigerators, freezers and tires will be accepted, though there is a limit of two refrigerators or freezers and eight tires for each household.

Cement, bricks and commercial loads will not be accepted.

Farmington residents seeking free pickup of electronics or household hazardous waste are advised to contact WMAtYourDoor.com or call 1-800-449-7587.

More information about this weekend's event can be obtained by calling Farmington Clean & Beautiful at 505-599-1426.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.