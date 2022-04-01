San Juan Regional Medical Center CEO and president departs; officials mum on reasons

FARMINGTON — The president and chief executive officer of the San Juan Regional Medical Center stepped down March 31 after five and a half years on the job, leaving the hospital's chief financial officer to oversee the operations of the institution until a replacement is hired.

A short news release from the hospital said CEO and president Jeff Bourgeois announced his departure in an email to employees. But no reason was listed for his exit, and hospital officials declined to elaborate. There was no mention of what he plans to do next.

Hospital spokeswoman Laura Werbner said Bourgeois declined an interview request from The Daily Times. In an email, she said his separation from the hospital was an amicable one.

"Pursuant to confidentiality provisions we are unable to respond to any questions regarding the reason for Jeff's departure," she wrote.

In his email message to hospital employees, Bourgeois wrote, "It has been my honor to serve as President and CEO. I have truly come to understand the meaning of each of our Core Values, as I have seen them carried out by each of you, every day."

According to the news release, hospital CFO John Mayer has been appointed acting administrator for the institution while the hospital's board of directors initiates a national search for Bourgeois' replacement.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jeff for his service to the hospital and his dedication to making our community a better place to live, work and play," Sam Gonzales, the board chairman, stated in the news release. "We look forward to engaging in a nationwide search to find a leader who shares in that dedication to our community hospital and Core Values of Sacred Trust, Personal Reverence, Thoughtful Anticipation, Creative Vitality and Team Accountability."

Bourgeois took over as CEO at the hospital in September 2016, according to The Daily Times archives. He had formerly served as the president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills in San Antonio, Texas. Prior to that, he worked for the Hill Country Memorial Health System in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Bourgeois was selected to serve a one-year term as the chairman of the New Mexico Hospital Association Board of directors in 2019.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610.