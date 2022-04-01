Downtown Stroll and Art Walk will feature outdoor vendors market in Orchard Park

FARMINGTON — Organizers of the first Downtown Stroll and Artwalk of the season in Farmington are planning an early start for some of the activities associated with the event, which returns this weekend at locations throughout the downtown district.

The event takes place on Friday, April 1, and officially runs from 5 to 9 p.m. But Flo Trujillo, president of the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council, which organizes the art walks, said an outdoor market that will be held in Orchard Park at the corner of Orchard Avenue and Main Street will begin operating at 3 p.m. and continue until dusk.

Trujillo said the market will feature a variety of arts and crafts vendors, and will provide visitors with a taste of what the annual Makers Market — which is held every Thursday afternoon in Orchard Park during the summer months — is like. Trujillo said vendors are welcome to begin setting up for free at 2 p.m.

The market will feature live music by Mark Smith from 3 to 5 p.m. Trujillo also is expecting a handful of food truck operators to set up shop near Orchard Park.

Nearly two dozen art galleries, retail shops and restaurants throughout the district will serve as host sites for the art walk, including the Artifacts Gallery, the ICON Salon, Brown's Shoe Fit Co., R1 New Mexico, A Hidden Treasure, MainStreet Grinds, Alex Benally's Hogan, Mikasa Japanese Restaurant, the Wal Art Gallery, the Olive Tree Mediterranean, Whiskey and Lace, the Dusty Attic, the Nizhoni Soap Company, the Chile Pod, the Three Rivers Art Center, the Connect Space, Bisti Bicycles, Basin Printing, the Museum of Navajo Arts & Culture, the HEart Gallery, Boon's Family Thai BBQ and Bilasaana.

More than 45 artists are scheduled to take part in the event. Basin Printing will feature an exhibition of work by young artists from the Farmington Boys & Girls Clubs, which will be available for purchase.

This will be the first art walk since 2019 to operate without many of the social distancing restrictions that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Trujillo encouraged local residents to take advantage of that fact.

"I want to generate some food traffic, and I want everyone to enjoy the first art walk of the year and enjoy spring," she said.

Call Trujillo at 505-320-0615 for more information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610.