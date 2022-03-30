Calendar of events

Sylvia Ramos Cruz will deliver a presentation on the history of the women's suffrage movement in New Mexico at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Downtown Stroll and Art Walk will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 1, at galleries and shops throughout downtown Farmington. The event includes art, vendors, music and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Ryan Woodard performs at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Showcase on Dustin music series continues with a ragtime concert by the Village Band at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door, and proceeds benefit First Tee – Four Corners. Call 505-215-9246.

The San Juan College jazz combos perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The concert will feature the San Juan College and Farmington High School combos. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online by visiting sanjuancollege.edu and clicking on the "Events" header. They also can be purchased at the San Juan College bookstore or at the door. Local music students can be admitted for free by showing an ID card and providing the name of their music teacher and school.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Garden Volunteers Day takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are asked to help prepare the Xeriscape demonstration gardens for spring. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The SASSY Tortoise and Hare Run takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, in Orchard Plaza in downtown Farmington. The event features 5k and 10k runs, along with a 1-mile stroller roll. The event benefits Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico. Registration ranges from $25 to $45. Call 505-325-2805.

The Doll and Toy Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Elks Lodge, 801 N. Municipal Drive in Farmington. Admission is $5, with those 18 and younger admitted free. Call 970-274-3553.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

A Farmington Action Team meeting is planned for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Business owners, organizations and residents are encouraged to attend. Call 505-326-7602.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Powerman 5000 performs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Call 505-326-2337.

A community workers event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, in Parking Lot P on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, as part of the Child and Family Development Center's Week of the Young Child. First responders and representatives of other agencies will be on hand to meet kids and show off their vehicles. Free. Call 505-566-3688.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, April 6, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $24 and $28. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/events.

