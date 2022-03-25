City officials dedicate new section of trails, Lehmer's Lookout landmark

FARMINGTON — As a longtime member of the River Reach Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting, promoting and enhancing Farmington's riverine corridors, Bob Lehmer takes an intense interest in all the city's riverfront property.

But he acknowledges he has a special interest in the new section of the Among the Waters Trail in southwest Farmington that city officials dedicated during a March 25 ceremony before a crowd of several dozen people.

"It's the most beautiful trail we have," Lehmer said in an interview with The Daily Times.

The new 1.6-mile section that has been constructed and dedicated is highlighted by a site called Lehmer's Lookout, a landmark designed through the foundation to honor Lehmer for his work on behalf of the trails.

Lehmer said he learned the site would be dedicated to him during a River Reach Foundation board meeting in the fall of 2021.

More:River Reach Foundation will bring back Animas River Jam in October to Berg Park

"I had not heard anything about this," he recalled. "I was totally surprised. I just didn't think that was necessary, and I was very honored they would even consider it."

The dedication ceremony featured short speeches by Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, former mayor and state lawmaker Tom Taylor and D'Ann Waters, president of the River Reach Foundation. Duckett talked about how the Among the Waters Trail ties into the city's network of existing trails and the potential for more trail development in the future.

"We want to see this extend to Aztec," he said. "We want to see this extend to southern Colorado."

He called on all Farmington residents to serve as "ambassadors" for the trails system and extol its virtues as an asset for the city.

"It's really up to us to continue to push that forward," he said.

Taylor talked about how the trails system has evolved from an idea to a reality over the last several years.

"It's been great how we've worked hard through several administrations to finish all these projects," he said. " … This piece right here is so great."

Waters told the crowd her organization was founded to help develop amenities like the trails system, which now covers approximately 340 acres in Farmington.

The Among the Waters trailhead is located on the south side of the Bisti Highway just west of the intersection with West Murray Drive. The trail runs south-southwest along the east side of the San Juan River before bending east, then northeast along the north bank of the Animas River.

Lehmer noted the lookout named in his honor has an especially arresting view of the sandstone bluffs to the south of Farmington.

"Without reservation, the river corridor with its scenic trails and exciting rapids are Farmington's very best asset," he said in his remarks during the ceremony.

Lehmer discussed the history of the entire Among the Waters Trail in his remarks, noting that its name is derived from the Navajo term "Totah." He said development and construction of the project began in 2011 when several donations were received.

Work on the new section of the trail began in September 2019 as part of a larger project to connect 10 miles of trails from Westland Park on the city's west side to Largo Street behind the Animas Valley Mall on the east side, according to city spokeswoman Georgette Allen. The project cost a little less than $1.2 million, and it was paid for by the San Juan Regional Hospital Community Partnership Grant, the BHP Billiton NM Coal Community Investment Fund and the city budget.

Lehmer urged those gathered for the ceremony to remember one thing.

"All natural areas have one thing in common," he said. "Unless they are protected, they will be lost forever."

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.