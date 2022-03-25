River Reach Foundation will bring back Animas River Jam in October to Berg Park

FARMINGTON — Even as they are busy making final preparations for the return of Riverfest over Memorial Day weekend, officials of the River Reach Foundation have decided to resurrect another popular river-related event in the fall.

The second annual Animas River Jam will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Berg Park in Farmington, according to the organization's website.

The inaugural Animas River Jam was held May 29-30, 2021, in Berg and Animas parks in Farmington as an alternative to Riverfest, which was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event, which the foundation produced in partnership with the City of Farmington, featured 14 bands on two stages and dozens of food trucks.

River Reach Foundation officials were pleased with the response to that event and hoped to hold a second Animas River Jam in the fall of 2021. But they could not find a weekend in that timeframe that didn't already have a major event planned.

Now the event is being brought back 18 months after its initial version took place. River Reach Foundation board president D'Ann Waters said the organization has not nailed down too many details because it is busy with planning for Riverfest, which is being held this year for the first time since 2019. But she said the Animas River Jam will be limited to one day, and it most likely will be held on only one stage instead of two.

"That is something we're going to discuss," she said, explaining that during the first Animas River Jam, most of the people who attended the event stuck close to the music being performed at the River Reach Terrace off San Juan Boulevard in Berg Park rather than venturing to the Rocky Reach Landing in Animas Park, where other groups were performing.

According to the foundation website, this year's Animas River Jam will feature arts and crafts vendors, in addition to food vendors. Waters said other details would be released in the months ahead.

"That's something we're looking forward to," she said.

