Calendar of events

A training session for anyone who wants to serve as a docent for the Riverside Nature Center will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the center located in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Call 505-599-1421.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Last Reel Hero with special guest Freeze Cat performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10. Call 505-326-2337.

"Gene Kelly's Lost Musical," a production of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, through Saturday, March 26, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The EmpowHer Virtual Forum will be presented from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, March 25, by the Farmington Women's Business Center. The event is designed to empower women to start and grow their own business. Free. Visit https://clients.wesst.org/events.aspx to register. Call 505-566-3715.

A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Among the Waters Trail will be held at noon Friday, March 25, at 1057 Bisti Highway in Farmington. Call 505-599-1401.

The Farmington High School Jazz Band performs at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The San Juan College Big Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with members of the Mann Dance Academy and AnnMarie Dance Studio. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. Children younger than 12 are admitted free, as are college employees with a San Juan College ID. Tickets are available in advance at the college bookstore and at the door. Call 505-566-3386.

Escuadra Norteña performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26 ,at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Lightning Rock performs at 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A free household hazardous waste collection event is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Participation is open to residents of Bloomfield, Kirtland and unincorporated areas of San Juan County. Call 505-334-7700.

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the beginning of construction of its 13th home in San Juan County at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at 33 County Road 3319 in Aztec. The event also will be carried on Facebook Live.

Compass games will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The free activity is designed for adults and children in fourth grade and older. Call 505-599-1422.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Vocal Point, a nine-member a capella vocal group from Brigham Young University, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $20 and $25.

The comedy night series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Matt Broome and Jas Clay. Tickets are $25 for dinner and a show. Call 505-566-1205.

The 100% San Juan County Project will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Everyone is welcome. To join the meeting virtually, email 100sjcnm@gmail.com.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A ceremony honoring Vietnam War veterans presented by the Desert Gold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Vietnam Veterans Park, 3801 N. Butler Ave. Call 505-330-1355.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

New Mexico Ducks Unlimited will hold a happy hour at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington, to promote its conservation programs and upcoming fundraiser. Call 505-326-2337.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 30, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The Joker and Jester Comedy Tour featuring Mark Gee and Jake Daniels stops at 7:30 p.m. March 30 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Tickets are $5.

