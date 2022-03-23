San Juan County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste this weekend

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free household hazardous waste collection day is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Residents of Bloomfield, Kirtland and unincorporated parts of San Juan County are invited to bring their household hazardous waste items to the event for proper disposal. The list of items that will be accepted includes used batteries, light bulbs, automobile fluids, gasoline, brake fluid, antifreeze, household cleaners, gardening chemicals, insecticides, weed killers, fertilizers, aerosols and paints.

Residents are advised not to bring biomedical or medical waste, explosives, compressed gases, 55-gallon drums, yard waste, ammunition, appliances, tires, electronic waste and business or industrial waste.

Anyone bringing waste to the event for disposal must produce proof of residency. No waste from Aztec or Farmington residents will be accepted. Residents of Farmington who wish to inquire about curbside hazardous waste pickup options are advised to visit http://bit.ly/COFsanitation.

Visit sjcounty.net or call 505-334-7700 for more information.

