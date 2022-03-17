Calendar of events

The book club at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St., will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 17, to discuss "A Dog's Purpose" by W. Bruce Cameron. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

St. Patrick's Day Madness, a free family event featuring fun, games and refreshments, will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Call 505-566-2480.

The Reel Readers series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in the Multipurpose Room with a screening of "The Martian." Visitors are welcome to bring a take-out dinner and join in a discussion of the film and the book by Andy Weir afterward. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1276.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

DJ Kaztro performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

A St. Patrick's Day party featuring live music will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

"Gene Kelly's Lost Musical," a production of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, through Saturday, March 19, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Performances continue next week. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

The Focus on Farmington coffee gathering presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, March 18, at the Zia Media Group, 110 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

Dave Mensch performs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Fenders II performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Roost the Ridges mountain bike enduro race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Lions Wilderness Park, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is $50 and $60. Call 505-402-3959 or 970-759-2126.

A book launch for Cortez, Colorado, author Bethany Turner will be held at noon Saturday, March 19, at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Jokers Wild performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A mandatory orientation for the Credit Builder Bootcamp, a credit training program for those looking to establish, build or rebuild their credit, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Farmington Women's Business Center in Room 5052 of the San Juan College Quality Center for Business, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Walk-ins are welcome. Call 505-566-3715.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 23, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.