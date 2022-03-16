Bureau of Land Management employee with Four Corners roots returns to lead Farmington office

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has announced that a veteran New Mexico BLM manager has been named its new field manager.

Maureen Joe, a veteran of the BLM and the Federal Indian Minerals Office, assumed her new role on March 14. Joe is a graduate of New Mexico State University and has worked for the federal government since 2000, when she served as an auditor for the Office of Natural Resource Revenue.

She spent four years as the project field manager for the Farmington Field Office of the BLM, then worked as the assistant field manager from 2008 to 2017.

Since that time, she has been the director of FIMO, an agency in Farmington established by the U.S. Department of the Interior to provide and improve Indian trust services to individual Indian beneficiaries of their oil and gas mineral resources.

"We are looking forward to Maureen joining the team as the Farmington Field Office manager," Farmington District Manager Al Elser stated in a news release. "Her prior experience with the BLM and leading the Federal Indian Minerals Office will prove invaluable in leading the office as we balance the BLM's mission across a complex and culturally rich landscape."

As part of her duties, Joe, who was raised in northwest New Mexico, will oversee multiple use opportunities on public lands.

"I am very humbled and excited to return to the BLM," Joe stated in the news release. "I take my responsibility as a land steward within the Four Corners of New Mexico very seriously as this is my back yard and yours. I am committed to working collaboratively with the local communities, tribal entities, the various stakeholders. It is my honor to lead a talented and passionate staff at the BLM Farmington Field Office."

