The Classics Combo plans concert of Irish music at Farmington Civic Center

FARMINGTON — St. Patrick's Day festivities will get off to an early start in Farmington this week as a free concert of Irish music is being planned the night before the holiday.

The Classics Combo, which features the husband-and-wife team of Rich and Sarah Canfield, and Sallyanne Bachman, will perform at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St.

Rich Canfield said the concert is the first in a series of holiday-related concerts The Classics Combo has planned throughout the year, with the group's set list changing each time to reflect the theme. This performance will feature such tunes as "It's a Great Day for the Irish," "When Irish Eyes are Smiling," "Molly Malone," "Harrigan," "Scarborough Fair" and "Danny Boy."

The concert also features other tunes intended to evoke the spirit of the holiday, including "It's Not Easy Being Green" and "Over the Rainbow."

Canfield, who is on the board of directors of the San Juan Jazz Society, said he came up with the idea for the holiday concert series. But he noted he relied heavily on Bachman's familiarity with the Irish music genre to put together this show.

"She is a library of knowledge," he said. "To put a set list like this together with her makes this a really wonderful program."

The Canfields and Bachman are no strangers to the stage, having performed together as The Classics Combo for the last three years. The group has been featured at venues throughout San Juan County, and regularly takes part in the summertime San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam series. Canfield said the group plans to branch out later this year to add shows in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Cuba, New Mexico.

Bachman enjoyed a long and distinguished career as an opera singer, dancer and actress. The Albuquerque native appeared alongside such stars as Goldie Hawn, Steve Allen, Bob Hope, Milton Berle and Red Skelton while performing in cities across America, as well as in Europe, Russia and Australia.

The members of the trio will perform separately and together during this concert, and Canfield said he expects the program to last approximately 90 minutes. Members of the audience will be invited to sing along on the chorus of some of the better-known tunes, with lyric sheets being made available for those who need them.

The Classics Combo has a repertoire that includes Spanish, Italian and even German tunes, along with jazz and pop standards. The group is scheduled to perform at an Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 7 at the Farmington Civic Center.

Canfield is anticipating an enthusiastic crowd for this week's concert, given the fact that many folks are only now beginning to venture out to enjoy public events as the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to recede.

"We're expecting to have some people who really want some live entertainment," he said. "What we offer is more than country and rock 'n' roll."

While admission to the concert is free, the event also features a buffet dinner from Red Lobster that will be served prior to the show. Tickets for the dinners are $15. Call 505-325-5222 for more information.

