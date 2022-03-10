Late-winter storm blows through San Juan County, adding to near-average snowpack

FARMINGTON — San Juan County residents awoke to another late-winter snowstorm on the morning of March 10 as part of a system that was expected to leave 3 to 4 inches of powder on the ground by the time it exits the Four Corners early on March 11.

Heavy snow fell throughout the county on the morning of March 10 and was expected to continue on an intermittent basis for the rest of day, finally stopping just before dawn on March 11. Winds were expected to pick up to 10 to 20 mph, resulting in overnight wind chills of below zero.

The snow led educational institutions throughout the county to delay their operations or move to remote learning models for the day.

Chuck Jones, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said the Chuska Mountains to the west of Farmington were expected to see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while the peaks east of the city would receive accumulations of more than a foot.

In parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains around Taos and other elevated areas in the far north-central part of New Mexico, the total was expected to reach 2 feet, Jones said. He said snowfall totals also were expected to range from 1 to 2 feet in the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado.

The storm was expected to buoy an already decent snowpack in the San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan river watershed, according to a summary published online by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The snow water equivalent in that watershed on the morning of March 10 was at 104% of the median, a figure that was likely to rise as the storm continued throughout the day.

Jones said winter precipitation totals across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado have not been bad, especially considering that this has been a La Niña year, which usually results in warmer and drier conditions across the American Southwest.

"We have a pretty good connection with La Niña here in New Mexico, but it's usually the southern half of the state that really misses out," he said. "For the northern half of the state and into Colorado, it's closer to a normal year."

Jones said the eastern plains, and the Albuquerque, Roswell and Las Cruces areas have borne the brunt of the drought this winter. But most parts of New Mexico were expected to see at least 1 to 2 inches of snow from this week's storm, with only the far southeast and far southwest corners of the state going dry, he said.

Conditions in San Juan County were expected to improve rapidly as the weekend approached. Sunny skies are expected in the area from March 11 through at least March 15, and a warming trend is expected to arrive on March 12 and continue for several days. Temperatures should reach the 50s on Saturday and Sunday before ascending into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Jones said another minor system is expected to enter the state on Monday, but it should veer well east of the Four Corners area.

"It'll be quick moving, and after that, it could be awhile before we get anything else," he said.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.