Nominations sought for Bureau of Land Management advisory council positions

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Nominations are being sought for positions on the Northern New Mexico Resource Advisory Council of the federal Bureau of Land Management.

The council advises the BLM on public land issues within the Farmington District and the Rio Puerco Field Office, according to a news release from the agency. Members of the council are chosen for their expertise in natural resources issues.

The council features 12 members who serve three-year terms. Its ranks include conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, state and local government officials, tribal officials and academics, the news release states.

Individuals are permitted to nominate themselves or others to serve on the council. All nominees must be New Mexico residents, and selections will be based on training, education and familiarity with the advisory council's geographical area, the release states.

All nominees should submit a Resource Advisory Council application, letters of references from any represented interests or organizations and any other information that speaks to the nominee's qualifications.

BLM officials said anyone who was nominated or applied for a seat on the council in 2020 or 2021 need not apply again, as their nomination is still being considered.

The council positions that are open fall into three categories:

• Category one includes public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights of way, off-highway vehicle use and commercial recreation.

• Category two includes representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.

• Category three includes state, county or local elected officials.

Applications can be obtained by call Jillian Aragon, Northern New Mexico Resource Advisory Council coordinator, at 505-564-7722 or emailing her at jgaragon@blm.gov.

Applications also can be downloaded at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply.

The deadline for submitting an application is April 4. They may be submitted by email or by mail to the Bureau of Land Management, Farmington Field Office, Attention: Resource Advisory Council Coordinator Jillian Aragon, 6251 College Blvd., Suite A, Farmington, NM 87402.

