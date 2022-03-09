Calendar of events

An event designed to help veterans and unmarried surviving spouses of veterans file for property tax exemptions will be held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the San Juan County assessor's office at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive, Suite 400, in Aztec. Call 505-334-6157 or visit sjcassessor.com.

The San Juan College Jazz Band performs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Kathy Flynn of the National New Deal Preservation Association delivers a presentation on the legacy of the New Deal in New Mexico and San Juan County at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Admission is free. Call 505-632-2840.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Cottonwood performs at 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, with presentations of the program "The Astronomy of Harry Potter" at the San Juan College Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. A free public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

The Silver Country Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Stillwater performs at 9 p.m. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Mother-Son Dodgeball Tournament and Ice Cream Sundae Bar takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Registration is $8 a person. Call 505-566-2480.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 16, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A St. Patrick's Music Celebration featuring Rich and Sara Canfield, and Sallyanne Bachman will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free. Call 505-325-5222.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Alto performs at 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.