Hiring fair planned for San Juan County Adult Detention Center

FARMINGTON — A hiring fair for officers at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center will be held Wednesday, March 9 at the facility.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, which is located at 871 Andrea Drive in Farmington.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a résumé and be prepared for a one-hour interview. Military experiences is considered a plus, and qualified applicants may leave the event with a job offer.

Call the county's human resources office at 505-334-4522 for more information. To see a full list of other employment opportunities available with the county, visit sjcounty.net/jobs.

