Legacy of New Deal programs subject of presentation in Bloomfield

FARMINGTON — It may have been nearly 100 years ago that the various programs associated with the New Deal reached their heyday, but that makes them no less relevant to historian and Santa Fe resident Kathy Flynn.

Flynn, a former deputy secretary of state in New Mexico who serves as executive director of the National New Deal Preservation Association, will deliver a presentation later this week on the Depression-era centerpiece of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration. Flynn's organization has compiled a list of New Deal-associated projects that have survived all over New Mexico, including in San Juan County, and she will talk about efforts to preserve those entities and why they are worth remembering.

Reminders of the New Deal are all around us, Flynn said, from sidewalks emblazoned with the emblem of the Works Progress Administration to national parks infrastructure, and public art projects that adorn post offices and other public buildings. More important than the projects themselves, she said, are what they represent — an employment lifeline that was thrown by the government to millions of out-of-work Americans through such programs as the WPA, the Civilian Conservation Corps, the Public Works Administration, the National Youth Administration, the Rural Electric Administration and the Farm Security Administration.

Flynn maintains the New Deal did nothing short of save the lives of millions of Americans — both the people who were employed by those programs and the family members they supported. The legacy of those programs remains evident today, she said, providing a link from past to present, when the COVID-19 pandemic has presented another great challenge to the American economy and society.

"Now, we can talk about (the New Deal) by saying, 'Look at the situations we're in today that have some similarities to it," Flynn said. " … We're just trying to bring it home and share the idea that it's very valuable to us today."

Flynn will spend a good deal of her presentation talking about the projects that were completed in San Juan County in the 1930s as part of New Deal programs, including several schools, government buildings, libraries and museums. Additionally, workers for New Deal programs completed much of the excavation and restoration work at Chaco Culture National Historic Park, Aztec Ruins National Monument and Salmon Ruins, she said.

Flynn said educating the public about the impact of the New Deal and its surviving projects are the top priority of her nonprofit organization, which is based in Santa Fe but serves a nationwide audience. She travels around New Mexico talking about the New Deal — what it was, when it happened, how it happened and what remains of it — usually at the behest of county historical societies, she said.

She acknowledged that her presentations are usually delivered to older folks who may retain a personal connection to that era.

"If a person has white hair, they usually know what I'm talking about," she said, laughing.

Flynn also sees it as her mission to generate support for preserving and restoring as many of those remnants of New Deal programs as she can. Many of those projects have fallen into disrepair over the ensuing decades and will crumble into dust or fade from sight without help, she said.

"We have spent $600,000 preserving, restoring and conserving public art around the state," she said.

One project she and her organization are working on is a fountain in the courtyard of the former Carrie Tingley Hospital in Truth or Consequences, Flynn said. The complex is being converted into a veterans center, and Flynn said the fountain — which was sculpted out of concrete by Santa Fe artist Eugenie Shonnard in 1937 — is one of the more elaborate New Deal projects that survives in New Mexico.

"It has four turtles, four ducks and four frog heads around the fountain," she said.

The fountain has not operated for many years, Flynn said, but she and supporters of her organization hope to restore it and get it working again with help from the state, which has set aside money to restore the surrounding complex.

Flynn's presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Admission is free. The event will be held in conjunction with an exhibition of photographs, "Art of the New Deal," which remains on display at the Bloomfield Cultural Center through April 30. Call 505-632-2840.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.