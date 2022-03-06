San Juan County Assessor: Property tax exemption application event for veterans March 12

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — An event designed to help veterans and unmarried surviving spouses of veterans file for property tax exemptions will be held this week at the San Juan County assessor's office.

The in-office service day will be held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the assessor's office at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive, Suite 400, in Aztec.

Staff members from the assessor's office and the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services will be available to help people apply for the property tax exemptions, which will be granted on the spot to qualified applicants, according to a flier for the event.

According to a press release from the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, the exemption is good for a $4,000 reduction off the taxable value of a veteran's primary residence.

Eligibility for an exemption that would allow recipients to waive their entire tax bill is available for veterans who are rated as service-related, 100% permanently and totally disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the press release.

The exemptions will be provided after New Mexico residency is verified for the veteran or surviving unmarried spouse and veteran status is confirmed.

To qualify for the exemption, applicants need to bring a copy of the one of the following forms to show their veteran status — DD-214, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration form 56-16 or Public Health Service form 1867.

If the applicant is filing for a disabled veteran tax waiver, a Veterans Administration award letter declaring 100% permanent and total service-connected disability is required.

To establish proof of New Mexico residency, applicants must bring with them a current New Mexico driver's license, a voter registration card or their latest New Mexico income tax return.

The application process also can be completed by mail. For assistance with that process, call Beverly Charley, Department of Veterans Services tribal and pueblo liaison, at 575-241-3322 or email her at beverly.charley@state.nm.us. Questions also can be directed to San Juan County Assessor Jimmy Voita at 505-334-6157.

For more information about Thursday's event, visit sjcassessor.com.

